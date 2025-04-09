Aston Martin is readying an update to its DB12 super GT that first launched in 2023, which is expected to add power, aggression and focus to the model when it debuts over the next 12 months.

The original launched Aston’s new era with, among other things, a heavily upgraded 671bhp version of the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Aston Martin sources from Mercedes-AMG. But now the new 656bhp Vantage is here to sit below it as Aston Martin’s sports car and the new 824bhp Vanquish has taken its place at the head of the range, the question of whether there’s headroom in the DB12 now looms.

Not that it isn’t a balistically fast thing as it is in its current 671bhp form, but 740bhp would be the number to split the difference exactly, since you’re asking. The production version of this prototype will be Aston’s 700bhp+ answer to that question.

Could it get a version of the V12? That’s one way of doing the numbers reliably, though more likely is that this will be kept exclusively for the Vanquish, with an upgraded version of the V8 remaining at the heart of this new DB12, which even with its disguise, we can see will be a more visually aggressive model.