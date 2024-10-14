Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger celebrates 60 years of Bond partnership

It’s the metalwork around the cabin that really stands out, however, with many of the DB12’s physical controls on the centre console presented in 18k gold plating. Most prominent are the drive mode rotary dial and notched gear selector, with roller controls all around. Even the carbon trim in the carbon has gold metal fibres woven in.

Finally, one for the real Bond boffins, the ‘eight of hearts’ embroidered on the driver’s side sun visor, referencing the playing card seen in last draw in Goldfinger’s Miami pool scene.

As a sweetener for those 60 buyers of the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition, each will receive an array of gists, including a custom car cover, a custom box for the key, a Silver Birch speedform model and especially curious, a section of 35mm film containing a moment from the iconic Furka Pass Goldfinger scene.

All this, along with a golden limited edition print of the Aston Martin Magazine, will be presented to owners in a Globe-Trotter attaché case, presented in Silver Birch on the outside with a check interior, to match the car.

Last of all? It wouldn’t be Bond without a bottle of Bollinger, 2007 vintage, in another Globe-Trotter air cabin case with four glasses thrown (figuratively) in. Will that be all, 007?

Of course, the car itself is something to remark upon. The DB12 represents one of the finest returns to form of any manufacturer we’ve seen in recent years, that confidently presents a new face of Aston Martin with the muscle to back it up – 671bhp of it to be precise, courtesy of a 4-litre twin-turbo V8. Happily, the DB12’s deft dynamics are there to harness the fury, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to, as Q always asks, bring it back in one piece.