Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger celebrates 60 years of Bond partnership

Aston Martin and James Bond have been partners for 60 years. The DB12 Goldfinger celebrates the milestone

by: Ethan Jupp
14 Oct 2024
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition front13

Aston Martin is celebrating six decades of its association with James Bond with this special DB12 Goldfinger Edition. It’s named after the 1964 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer classic starring Roger Moore and the gadget-laden Silver Birch Aston Martin DB5. Goldfinger was an instant cult classic that sparked a film and motor industry partnership that endures to this day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Goldfinger Edition project was undertaken by Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division (itself an incredibly on-the-nose nod to the Bond franchise) to glaze the DB12 in a number of special touches to mark the anniversary, for a 60-car limited production run.

To start with, the DB12 Goldfinger is presented in that same colour, Silver Birch, and wears 21-inch multi-spoke wheels in their own shade of silver with a diamond treatment. There’s plenty of Q badging and gold for the side strakes, with a silver and black enamel Aston Martin logo. No deployable bulletproof shield, smokescreens or rocket launchers, though. Sorry.

The leather sports seats have a fluted finish per the DB5. A Prince of Wales check perforation pattern that’s a nod to Bond’s suit features on the seats, along with the door inserts and headliner. It’s also etched on the treadplate, with the Goldfinger 60th anniversary logo.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s the metalwork around the cabin that really stands out, however, with many of the DB12’s physical controls on the centre console presented in 18k gold plating. Most prominent are the drive mode rotary dial and notched gear selector, with roller controls all around. Even the carbon trim in the carbon has gold metal fibres woven in. 

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition interior13

Finally, one for the real Bond boffins, the ‘eight of hearts’ embroidered on the driver’s side sun visor, referencing the playing card seen in last draw in Goldfinger’s Miami pool scene.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a sweetener for those 60 buyers of the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition, each will receive an array of gists, including a custom car cover, a custom box for the key, a Silver Birch speedform model and especially curious, a section of 35mm film containing a moment from the iconic Furka Pass Goldfinger scene.

All this, along with a golden limited edition print of the Aston Martin Magazine, will be presented to owners in a Globe-Trotter attaché case, presented in Silver Birch on the outside with a check interior, to match the car.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition rear13

Last of all? It wouldn’t be Bond without a bottle of Bollinger, 2007 vintage, in another Globe-Trotter air cabin case with four glasses thrown (figuratively) in. Will that be all, 007?

Of course, the car itself is something to remark upon. The DB12 represents one of the finest returns to form of any manufacturer we’ve seen in recent years, that confidently presents a new face of Aston Martin with the muscle to back it up – 671bhp of it to be precise, courtesy of a 4-litre twin-turbo V8. Happily, the DB12’s deft dynamics are there to harness the fury, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to, as Q always asks, bring it back in one piece.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats
Best GT cars 2024
Best cars

Best GT cars 2024 – grand touring greats

The best GTs must marry the opulence, comfort, refinement and appointment of a luxury saloon, with the style, performance, engagement and sense of occ…
3 Oct 2024
Bentley’s Mulliner package makes the new Continental GT even more luxurious
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner – front
News

Bentley’s Mulliner package makes the new Continental GT even more luxurious

If the Bentley Continental GT isn't quite plush enough for you, this new Mulliner version has you covered
1 Oct 2024
Bentley Continental GT Speed 2024 review – driving the most powerful Bentley yet
Bentley Continental GT – front
Reviews

Bentley Continental GT Speed 2024 review – driving the most powerful Bentley yet

The latest Continental GT is the beginning of a new plug-in hybrid era for Bentley. Is it still a benchmark grand tourer?
30 Sep 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro gets F1-inspired Motorsport Collectors Edition
Mercedes-AMG GT Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition front
News

Mercedes-AMG GT Pro gets F1-inspired Motorsport Collectors Edition

Just 200 of these F1-inspired specials will be made, based on the new AMG GT 63 Pro
18 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Superb Fast Fleet test – 16,000 miles in the GTI-powered estate
evo Fast Fleet Skoda Superb
Long term tests

Skoda Superb Fast Fleet test – 16,000 miles in the GTI-powered estate

After 11 months and over 16,000 miles, did the Superb estate prove to be the best Skoda long-termer we’ve run so far?
10 Oct 2024
Best fast family cars – the best fun everyday drivers
Best fast family cars
Best cars

Best fast family cars – the best fun everyday drivers

A family car doesn’t need to be dull – some of our favourite performance models deliver the thrills of a purpose-built sports car
10 Oct 2024
BMW Skytop V8 roadster to go into limited production
BMW Skytop front
News

BMW Skytop V8 roadster to go into limited production

Just 50 examples of the M8-based Skytop are expected to be made, priced at over £400,000 each
11 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content