The DB9 was an all-new venture for Aston Martin. While not betraying the marque’s reputation for large-capacity engines and brutish good looks, it was the first car to use the VH (vertical/horizontal) platform. It was also the first car to be produced at the company’s first purpose-built factory at Gaydon in Warwickshire. It replaced the aging DB7 and was quite the step up from the older car that had been in production since the early 1990s.

It would go on to have 12-year shelf life and even after a dozen years in production, the DB9 could still turns heads and inspire its driver to enjoy the thrill of driving and soak up that unique sense of satisfaction that only a V12-engined Aston Martin could deliver. It wasn’t perfect by a long shot, but it had bags of character and rewarded its driver in a way few of today’s more efficient, powerful, quicker and superior rivals can. And the best news? You can now buy one from around £20k. Yes, a large dose of brave pills will be required and running costs will be more than you’d spend maintaining a hot hatch… but it’s an Aston, with a V12.

Aston Martin DB9 in detail

The majority of the DB9’s shapely body was designed by Ian Callum with Henrik Fisker completing the car for its production version. It was first shown to critical acclaim at the 2003 Frankfurt motor show before entering production in early 2004. Much was made of its construction which featured extruded aluminium sections that were bonded and riveted together to form a stiff structure. It was 25 per cent lighter than the DB7’s shell but had twice the torsional rigidity.