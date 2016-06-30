Used Aston Martin DB9 (2003 – 2015) review, specs and buying guide
It might be feeling its age, but the DB9 GT is still a very desirable car
The DB9 was an all-new venture for Aston Martin. While not betraying the marque’s reputation for large-capacity engines and brutish good looks, it was the first car to use the VH (vertical/horizontal) platform. It was also the first car to be produced at the company’s first purpose-built factory at Gaydon in Warwickshire. It replaced the aging DB7 and was quite the step up from the older car that had been in production since the early 1990s.
It would go on to have 12-year shelf life and even after a dozen years in production, the DB9 could still turns heads and inspire its driver to enjoy the thrill of driving and soak up that unique sense of satisfaction that only a V12-engined Aston Martin could deliver. It wasn’t perfect by a long shot, but it had bags of character and rewarded its driver in a way few of today’s more efficient, powerful, quicker and superior rivals can. And the best news? You can now buy one from around £20k. Yes, a large dose of brave pills will be required and running costs will be more than you’d spend maintaining a hot hatch… but it’s an Aston, with a V12.
Aston Martin DB9 in detail
The majority of the DB9’s shapely body was designed by Ian Callum with Henrik Fisker completing the car for its production version. It was first shown to critical acclaim at the 2003 Frankfurt motor show before entering production in early 2004. Much was made of its construction which featured extruded aluminium sections that were bonded and riveted together to form a stiff structure. It was 25 per cent lighter than the DB7’s shell but had twice the torsional rigidity.
In its role as a long-legged GT it was powered by the 5.9-litre V12 that was developed for the Vanquish and in its DB9 application it delivered 450bhp and 420lb ft of torque and while that torque peaked at a lofty 5000rpm the V12 liked to rev so it wasn’t a big deal. Transmission was via a Touchtronic 2 ZF six-speed auto and while it wasn’t the sharpest ‘box it suited the DB9’s character provided you didn’t try to rush it. A six-speed manual was also offered but very few customers opted for it.
Performance was decent without being class leading with 0-62mph coming up in 4.9sec for the manual and 5.1sec with the auto. It was far more of a GT than a sportscar and was a capable of refined and stylish cross-continent jaunts even if the relatively small 78 litre tank and the V12’s thirst for unleaded could slow your progress. The cockpit was swathed in leather and it was a very pleasant place to while away the miles even if it was short on stowage space. Later models received a revised interior which is more up to date than the original.
A Volante version was first shown in Detroit in 2004 and went into production later that year. It was mechanically identical to the Coupe and its performance was more or less on a par with the fixed head model despite a 100kg weight penalty. The electrically folding hood was hidden away under a hard tonneau cover when furled and it took just 17 seconds to complete its party piece.
During the DB9’s long life there were numerous updates and special editions so it’s worth getting to know which one’s which. While some models did bring about technical updates and changes that improve the driving experience others were focused on adding extra equipment and specific colors so it’s best to decide which model suits your needs rather than just gravitating towards a special edition.
Mid-2006 saw the first major update to the DB9 when the Sports Pack was launched, aimed at tightening up the car’s handling. Spring rates were up by 68 and 64 per cent (front and rear respectively) and the front anti-roll bar was upgraded too. The dampers were revised to work with the stiffer springs and the whole car sat six millimetres lower while lighter (one kilogram per corner) five-spoke alloy wheels reduced unsprung weight.
At the Geneva show in 2008 Aston revealed a mildly updated model that can be identified by a revised five bar front grille, thinner mirror stalks and optional 20-spoke alloys. More importantly was a power upgrade to 470bhp and revisions to the Touchtronic ‘box that improved shift times. Bilstein dampers were adopted as were front suspension arms and bushes to improve ride quality.
In early 2010 a Premium Sports Pack became available which added the adaptive dampers from the DBS. Later in the year this was added to the DB9s standard specification and these cars can be identified by a more triangular shape to the outer front air intakes and an upsweep to the sills in front of the rear wheels. By the middle of 2011 the manual ‘box had been dropped from the options list.
The biggest change to the DB9 occurred in 2012 when it was rejuvenated by utilising a whole host of items from the short-lived V12 Virage. Nearly 50 per cent of all parts from the original DB9 were replaced while 70 per cent of the body panels were new, too. The whole structure was 20 per cent stiffer and 15kg lighter than before. The V12 was upgraded to 510bhp and the new DB9 also had carbon ceramic brakes and a further refined adaptive damper setup with Normal, Sport and Track modes. It continued in production until 2015 when it was replaced by the DB9 GT.
The greatest change for the GT was a further tweak to the venerable V12, now developing 540bhp, enough for a 4.5sec 0-62mph time. The vast majority of the hardware was carried over from the updated 2012 car but there were some updates to equipment, most notably the Ami II touch-sensitive infotainment system. It was better than what went before, but still lagged behind the best 2015 tech from other manufacturers although it did include Bluetooth audio streaming. In the summer of 2016 the DB9 finally shuffled off after a 12-year production run to be replaced by the Aston Martin DB11.
Various special edition models were released during the DB9s life and these are the main ones to look out for. The Centenary edition was launched in 2013 with graduated paintwork in Skyfall silver and Meteorite silver paired with black leather and silver stitching. Additional equipment included a 1000W B&O sound system. In 2014 there was the Carbon edition – mainly painted in Carbon black or Stratus white with various carbon trim pieces inside and out with gloss black wheels. The DB9 GT Bond edition was built to coincide with the release of the film Spectre. They were painted in Spectre silver with black trims, unique 20-inch wheels, 007 badging, sterling silver wings badges and upgraded interior finishes.
What we said
The DB9 was a breath of fresh air in 2003 for Aston Martin, though it took a few goes for Aston to perfect it. A warm reception on its launch was followed by a famous group test loss, which resulted in the evo team being summoned to Gaydon for a drubbing and to offer an explanation. Aston got it there, though, with the Sport Pack the first of numerous updates it got over its life.
Aston Martin DB9
'Aston Martin has been under immense pressure to deliver the goods with the DB9. Lovely though the DB7 was, you always had to cut it some slack, to make allowances for its advancing years and give Aston credit for making the best of what it had to work with, which, let’s be honest, was a platform that could trace its roots back to the Doomesday Book.
'Now with a new factory, a new engineering strategy and a whole new impetus, Aston Martin hasn’t just succeeded in building the best car in its history; on this evidence it has built the most complete, accomplished, involving and seductively styled car in the world.' – Richard Meaden, evo 60, October 2003.
Aston Martin DB9 Sport Pack
'At what amounts to pin money for the average Aston owner, it’s hard to imagine anyone not ticking the Sports Pack option box. Not only does it transform the steering feel and response, but the increased bite and poise makes the DB9 a much more convincing drivers’ car, and all without compromising its role as a smooth, refined mile- eating GT.
'In fact, if anything, the changes make it more cosseting than the standard car. Our experiences suggest that rather than satisfying a niche demand, Aston Martin would be wise to incorporate the Sports Pack’s changes into the standard car, for they are the key to unlocking the DB9’s greatness.' – Richard Meaden, evo 093, July 2006
Aston Martin DB9 GT
‘Aston Martin has never claimed the DB9 to be an out and out sports car, instead, the company has directed it towards the more relaxed world of the GT class, which this aptly named run-out model is pretty much faultless at being. The body control, chassis and dynamics are so well matched for that very task that the DB9 GT is a joy to cover long distances in.
‘The 6.0-litre quad-cam V12 is a delight, and in a sea of turbocharged engines that sacrifice character for headline power and torque figures delivered at frankly unbelievable low engine speeds, it serves to remind us just how exciting and engaging normally aspirated engines are. The DB9 GT produces 540bhp at 6750rpm and 457lb ft at 5500rpm, which are higher engine speeds than you’d perhaps expect from V12 engine, but it’s all the better for it. The DB9’s motor is no lazy-boy wafter. The throttle response is sharp and the engine speeds build with genuine athleticism.
‘Unfortunately, the six-speed Touchtronic automatic transmission does its best to blunt the DB9 GT’s performance with its glacial shifts between ratios. The switch between gears can be smooth if you get your technique sorted and lift off the throttle the exact moment the ‘box goes for an upshift. In Sport mode, the shifts are quicker, less lethargic, and feel like the gearbox is installed in the car rather than being towed behind in a trailer and connected via a series of linkages longer and more intertwined than the car’s wiring loom.
‘The DB9 GT feels taut at all times, but not in an aggressive way. Every reaction results in linear action through the chassis and across the body, it’s not as precise as more focused rivals. Within a few miles on the right road in the best conditions the DB9 shakes off its advancing years and reminds you that beneath the iconic body is an old school thoroughbred.’ – Stuart Gallagher, DB9 GT, evo 2015
What to pay and buying guide
There can’t be many cars where the used value has a £100k variance between the cheapest and the most expensive, but that’s the case with the DB9. £20k will bag you an early car with around 70,000 miles on the clock while if you’re feeling flush you could splash out £120,000 on one of the 38 UK right-hand drive Bond edition cars with just 7k miles on its odometer. There plenty of cars to choose from in the £25,000-£35,000 bracket, but if you want one of the Virage-based examples you’ll need to pay upwards of £45k.
While you can certainly buy an Aston for hot hatch cash there’s no doubting a DB9’s running costs – high, but perhaps not quite as ruinous as you’d think. VED is £735, if your chosen example is newer than April 2005. Older cars are £415. Fuel economy will likely hover around the 15mpg mark and even a minor service will be nearly a four-figure sum.
We’d recommend buying from a reputable specialist or having any prospective purchase checked over by one – it’s not that the DB9 is desperately unreliable, quite the opposite, it’s just that they can be expensive to fix. Engines can leak oil and coil packs can fail. A clutch on a manual will only last about 20k miles and body repairs to the complicated structure which can rust will be expensive. A DB9 could be a hugely rewarding purchase but take your time, check history thoroughly and watch for recalls having been carried out – there were quite a few during the car’s lifetime.
Aston Martin DB9 specs
|DB9 (2004)
|DB9 GT (2015)
|Engine
|V12, 5935cc
|V12, 5935cc
|Power
|450bhp @ 6000rpm
|540bhp @ 6750rpm
|Torque
|420lb ft @ 5000rpm
|457lb ft @ 5500rpm
|Weight
|1760kg
|1785kg
|0-62mph
|4.9sec
|4.5sec
|Top speed
|186mph
|183mph
|Price new
|£103,000 (2004)
|£140,000 (2015)
|Price now
|From £20,000
|From £60,000