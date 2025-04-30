The 717bhp Aston Martin DBX S is the start of a new Porsche-fighting era

What about this 47kg diet the DBX S is purported to have been on, to take it below the 2200kg mark? Well, there’s now the option of a carbonfibre roof, which results in an 18kg saving – a high-up one too, which does wonders for its centre of gravity. That roof has the strange honour of being the largest single carbon piece ever fitted to an Aston Martin. Another big chunk can be saved by optioning the new magnesium wheels – a first for the segment – which saves a further 19kg, in this case, of unsprung mass.

The next saving comes from the new bumpers, which if specified in carbon represent a saving of 7kg. The looks are a talking point all of their own. If you thought the DBX707 traded a bit too much elegance for extroversion, you might not like the DBX S. This is a more aggressive-looking car, with a jutting sectioned chin spoiler, aggressive air-cleaving skirt, a large diffuser, a big spoiler and optional, a polycarbonate honeycomb mesh grille.

Aston Martin reckons all the fussy details help channel the air around the car but no figures pertaining to drag reduction or downforce increases are given. As before with the DBX707, you can have a contrast livery in Rosso Corsa Red, Trophy Silver or Podium Green.

The thing you’ll notice from the furthest distance, the most distinctive demarcation that this is a DBX S, is the exhaust setup. These stacked pipes are something we’ve seen on a prototype DB12, which we certainly weren’t sure of there. Here, there’s more bulk to the DBX S, so they don’t stand out quite so much. They’re still pretty aggressive, though and there’s no escaping the Ferrari California and Lexus IS F comparisons.

On the inside, the DBX S continues with the overhauled cabin introduced last year, albeit with more of a sporting emphasis in terms of specification. There’s standard Alcantara trim and herringbone stitching throughout, while a nice big ‘S’ embroidered on the seat means you won’t forget it’s the top model. Of course, a trip to Q will yield limitless further possibilities in terms of specification and customisation – and cost.

The DBX S is available to order now with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year. Prices for the Aston Martin DBX S start from £210,000, minus any of the lightweight options listed above, or indeed any Q customisation. Even with all that, it’ll still look like good value next to the £300k+ Ferrari Purosangue.