Aston Martin DBX707 Fast Fleet test – 10,000 miles in Britain’s 697bhp Cayenne fighter

We have now covered over 20,000 miles in Aston Martin DBXs on evo’s Fast Fleet, initially with the original 542bhp model for six months in 2021, then more recently in this 697bhp 707 version.

It remains one of the few dynamic success stories within the performance SUV sector. Alongside the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and the Ferrari Purosangue, it’s one of a small group of 2.2-ton-plus behemoths that can walk the walk they talk so much about. Audi’s RS Q8, BMW’s X5M, X6M and XM, anything with an AMG badge, the Urus… they’re predominately marketing exercises chasing numbers. The lesser models in their families are all better at doing what they were initially designed to do.

Which is where the DBX scores so highly. It was designed to be a luxury performance SUV from the outset, and it won’t come as a surprise to hear that the 707 hits harder when it comes to its performance brief.

Its advantage and greater impression of speed over the original 542 wasn’t when you wound the drive mode up to Sport+ (via the new rotary control in the centre console rather than the push controls of the original) and pretended you were in a Vantage GT8, because despite its crisper, more precise steering, tighter body control and more detailed balance, there are very few roads that are suitable for a car of this size to be let fully off its leash.