Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2025 review – a rare Italian jewel beyond compare

Here’s a novel thought. Does it actually matter what the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is like to drive? Seeing one in real life carries Halley’s Comet odds: appositely, only 33 cars will be built, each tailor-made for individual customers around the world. Alfa Romeo hasn’t officially disclosed a price, but it’s understood to be around the £1.5m mark (before taxes). Nonetheless, the production run is sold out.

It doesn’t really exist in the ‘normal’ car universe; it’s a machine launched into the weird, extraordinary orbit of the ultra-wealthy. Perhaps some owners will drive their 33 Stradales far and wide, but it would be understandable (and unsurprising) if the cars spend much of their time tucked away in secure, climate-controlled storage.

The 33 won’t appear in group tests with other supercars. We may not have the chance to get behind its aluminium-spoked steering wheel again. And perhaps the fact that a brand-new Alfa Romeo supercar exists in 2025, is special enough. (As you’ll read shortly, that it was green-lit for production at all is an against-the-odds tail.) If it’s merely okay to drive, that would be, well, okay, wouldn’t it? Because, look at it. Under the sunlight at Alfa Romeo’s Balocco test track in northern Italy, it’s a spellbinding object to behold.