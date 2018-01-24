With just under sixteen-hundred cubic centimetres of engine capacity, four cylinders and modest horsepower, the original Toyota MR2 looked, at best, like a tepid attempt at a sports car. However, the MR2 was actually a bold response from Toyota to the petrol shortage of the 1970s and proof that performance cars needn’t be inefficient. Today, the ‘Midship Runabout Two-seater’ looks more ahead of its time than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Launched in 1984, the featherweight sports car subscribed to the simple and lightweight, back-to-basics principles we associate with Lotus today. That said, it was shot through with modernity. The engine revved past 7000rpm thanks to contemporary, cutting-edge technology normally reserved for period exotica, and the advanced construction techniques yielded impressive torsional rigidity, not to mention a sub-ton kerb weight.

Sold in the UK from 1985 onwards at prices starting from £9295.16, the MR2 wasn’t cheap, but the low running costs went some way to offset the initial outlay, while the junior supercar silhouette and rare mid-engined layout helped attract buyers, too.

Toyota MR2 history and specs

While Pontiac and other American companies were fiddling around with smog-pumps and wondering what on earth to do about the mid-’70s oil crisis, Toyota was thinking about the sort of car it could make that would be fun to drive yet economical. Many layouts were considered and prototypes mulled over until the boss of the testing department, Akio Yoshida, and his colleagues decided that a mid-engine with transverse mounting was the way to go.