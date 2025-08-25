Renault Clio 16V (Mk1, 1991 - 1995) review, history and specs – an unsung hot hatch hero
The Clio Williams is seen as the quintessential hot Renault from the 90s, but the earlier 16V was a cracking car in its own right. Here’s what it’s like to drive one today
The ’90s was a fantastic era for hot hatches. We were spoilt for choice, and the fabled ‘hot hatch crown’ was won and lost on an almost monthly basis. At different points it was worn by Peugeot’s 205 GTI, VW’s Mk2 Golf 16V, Renault’s 19 16V, Citroën’s ZX Volcane, and Fiat’s Tipo 16v – or Sedicivalvole as the badge on the bootlid said (it was a big bootlid).
And into this landscape, in early 1991, Renault replaced its fiery and charismatic 5 GT Turbo with an altogether more grown-up hatch in the shape of the Clio 16V. It was a brilliantly resolved car, fettled to be quicker and feistier and setting the template for subsequent hot Clios, bringing cheap thrills to the masses. But the sad fact is, it doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. The 16V held the spotlight for two years until the Clio Williams, with its comprehensive engine and chassis upgrades, F1 kudos and gold Speedline rims, nudged it to the side and went on to become an icon (deservedly so). Drive a 16V for just a few minutes, however, and you realise it should be on every enthusiast’s radar – it’s a fantastic hot hatch in its own right, and perfectly captures what we love about the genre.
Technical specs
- Uprated 1.8-litre 16-valve engine
- Around 400kg lighter than a modern Golf GTI
- Well equipped for the period
More reviews
In-depth reviews
- Renault Sport Clio V6 (2001 - 2005) review: the mid-engined hatchback with a supercar spirit
- Renault Sport Clio 182 Trophy (2005) review – an all-time great hot hatch
Reviews
The 16V’s ingredients were simple, but the execution was to the high standard we since came to expect from hot Renaults. Under the bonnet was a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated four with, you guessed it, 16 valves. It generated 137bhp at 6500rpm and 119lb ft at 4250 – paltry numbers by today’s standard, but then the 16V is also a flightweight compared to modern hot hatches at 1039kg. That gives it a nifty 7.7sec 0-62mph time and 177mph top speed, and the chassis was uprated to go with the hotter engine.
It also came with a bonnet air scoop, composite front wings gently flared to cover turbine-style alloys, power steering, central locking with infra-red remote, electric windows and ABS. The interior feels a step on from a 205 GTI, with more sophisticated mouldings, plush and supportive sports seats and impressive equipment levels: a row of three auxiliary dials in the centre of the dash, a clearly and attractively laid-out facia, and thoughtful touches like the satellite controls for the hi-fi, positioned just a finger-stretch from the wheel.
Performance, ride and handling
- Tighter and more composed than a 205 GTI
- Still has a playful edge
- Engine needs to be wrung out to give its best
The impression of the 16V being more refined than a 205 is confirmed when you start driving, body control feeling that bit tighter, refinement a notch higher. The engine’s not particularly sonorous but it gets the job done: there’s enough power to induce a little bit of torque-steer in first and second. Clearly the little Clio was never going to blow anyone’s socks off with straight-line pace, even in period, but you soon learn that there’s real fun to be had keeping it flowing, maintaining momentum.
The 1.8 does its best work above 4000rpm, so you need to keep it on the boil. The best part is the liberties you can take with the chassis without feeling it’s going to bite you. Pitch it into a corner with abandon, feel the outside front take the load and the inside rear unloading, and it feels entirely at ease. Then use a combination of steering, throttle and the occasional brush of the brakes to subtly adjust its attitude into and through a corner. The Clio always feels up for it, constantly shifting beneath you but in a readable way. You feel it moving around, but it never gets beyond the point you want it to. It isn’t too aggressive in the way it’s suspended, unlike later cars. It’s more exploitable than a 205; playful rather than wayward.
In fact it’s a better, more rounded car overall; it still knows how to have fun, even if the Pug does have more visceral appeal. But to be able to run one of the all-time great hot hatches so close demonstrates just how special the 16V is. The Williams is quicker, more serious and ultimately more exciting, but we’ve sung that car’s praises many times before. The original 16V is where the bloodline of brilliant Clios began, and it thoroughly deserves its moment in the spotlight.
Driver’s note
‘It’s really good fun, a proper terrier of a car. It sometimes feels like you’re over-driving it, but that’s how it wants to be driven.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Renault Clio 16V on the road in the UK.
Renault Clio 16V specs
|Engine
|In-line 4-cyl, 1764cc
|Power
|137bhp @ 6500rpm
|Torque
|119lb ft @ 4250rpm
|Weight
|1039kg
|Power-to-weight
|134bhp/ton
|0-60mph
|7.7sec
|Top speed
|127mph
|Basic price new
|£12,725 (1991)
|In today’s money
|£28,750