Renault Clio 16V (Mk1, 1991 - 1995) review, history and specs – an unsung hot hatch hero

The 1.8 does its best work above 4000rpm, so you need to keep it on the boil. The best part is the liberties you can take with the chassis without feeling it’s going to bite you. Pitch it into a corner with abandon, feel the outside front take the load and the inside rear unloading, and it feels entirely at ease. Then use a combination of steering, throttle and the occasional brush of the brakes to subtly adjust its attitude into and through a corner. The Clio always feels up for it, constantly shifting beneath you but in a readable way. You feel it moving around, but it never gets beyond the point you want it to. It isn’t too aggressive in the way it’s suspended, unlike later cars. It’s more exploitable than a 205; playful rather than wayward.

In fact it’s a better, more rounded car overall; it still knows how to have fun, even if the Pug does have more visceral appeal. But to be able to run one of the all-time great hot hatches so close demonstrates just how special the 16V is. The Williams is quicker, more serious and ultimately more exciting, but we’ve sung that car’s praises many times before. The original 16V is where the bloodline of brilliant Clios began, and it thoroughly deserves its moment in the spotlight.

Driver’s note

‘It’s really good fun, a proper terrier of a car. It sometimes feels like you’re over-driving it, but that’s how it wants to be driven.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Renault Clio 16V on the road in the UK.

Renault Clio 16V specs