Subaru Impreza RB5 (1999) review – limited-run rally special is still a riot today

You really had to be there, as they say. For a while the Impreza was a cult; then it became almost a cultural phenomenon. It was the car to have, right up until the point where someone without a valid claim to the keys snatched it, whereupon you stood a small chance of getting it back thanks to the efforts of the local traffic squad… in an Impreza. Then there was the rallying, with our two much-missed stars, first Colin McRae and then Richard Burns: both world champions at the wheel of an Impreza, and a whole story in itself. Subaru’s unlikely anti-hero was everywhere, including in the pages of this magazine, where more letters than before or since were written about the merits or otherwise of its continual inclusion in some form or other.

Time has in no way dulled the impact of the Impreza, and the RB5 is one of the very best. As a special edition it was tweaked in all the areas that matter, and the results were sublime. That rally DNA seeps from every fibre of the RB5: it has so much poise, so much traction, that so little of the fabulous, turbocharged mojo from that boxer engine is wasted. It’s still heroically fast yet so involving with it, so thoroughly loveable with that thudding, thumping soundtrack. Everybody should have an Impreza in their lives at some point, and the RB5 would be near the very top of our wishlist.

History and specs

Some will be old enough to remember when the Impreza Turbo 2000 first appeared in the early ’90s and didn’t win every group test it was entered into. Sensationally fast, and a genre-busting bargain, it wasn’t quite the polished article. It took time – subtle revisions through the middle of the decade and a sprinkling of magic marketing dust from Prodrive’s increasingly successful WRC campaign – to really propel the Impreza onto that wave of near hysteria a few years later. And as that happened, so here in the UK we became increasingly aware of the forbidden fruits available in the car’s home market – the specials, the lightweight ones, the faster ones. Except, as exciting as a short-geared, 8000rpm-red-lined, hardcore Impreza could be, they were never officially developed for the UK market in the era of the original ‘GC8-series’ Impreza, save arguably for a few small tweaks to the 22B and, of course, eventually Prodrive’s P1.