The best sports and super saloons are still cars for all occasions, able to lunge across long distances with the best GTs and deliver near-sports and supercar thrills on the very best roads. In between, they are faithful family expresses, with decent boot space, four doors and Isofix. They’re attractive, even a little aggressive to look at, enough to catch glances of admiration from those who know. But they should also be unassuming and unpretentious to most others, almost blending in with the traffic around them, while doing all the same jobs without compromise.

In a very real sense, if you want one car to do it all, you need to look at some form of saloon. For if your acquiescence to practicality goes too far, you find yourself in a crossover or an SUV, the high-performance versions of which are simply too compromised to satisfy at a level those with evo sensibilities crave. Likewise, most coupes, sports and supercars, simply aren’t appropriate for a lot of the day-to-day jobs a super saloon will handle without a sweat.

This is an arena that has in the past been largely defined and dominated by the trifecta of German giants, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. They built their core lineups and reputations with a beloved bloodline of three-box machines but contenders and pretenders have always stepped up.