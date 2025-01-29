BMW M5 (G90) v Porsche Panamera Turbo E‑Hybrid – 700bhp hybrid super saloons go head-to-head

The steering too becomes keener in Sport and Sport Plus. It’s hard to get into a rhythm in full-alert Sport Plus; the firmest suspension mode is best reserved for very smooth tarmac and middling Sport feels the best mix for these give-and-take roads as we cross the border and forge further into Wales. You can mix and match drive mode with damping level, however, with a few prods on the touchscreen. There’s also a gimme-all-you-got Sport Response switch, which locks in the most aggressive engine and transmission map for 20 seconds to assist with an overtake or boost out of a hairpin – just as the M5 has a Boost mode accessed by holding the left-hand gearchange paddle.

Not that the Porsche ever feels sluggish. With plenty of rubber on the ground and all-wheel drive, the Panamera never struggles for traction (though the wide tyres do aquaplane a little at times as the pouring rain intensifies). In cornering, its limits are extraordinarily high, even with the traction control disabled (wholly, or partially, via Sport mode). You have to be pushing quite hard for it to do something untoward, at which point – due in no small part to the 2360kg kerb weight – you’re carrying a considerable amount of momentum. Its feedback might not be as crystal-clear as that of some more traditional sports saloons but the overall sense is of a fundamentally well-sorted car. The wafty limo quality is ever-present at low speeds but, out here in the Welsh wilderness, the Panamera feels poised, controlled and keen.

After hours of A-road drudgery, the last few miles melt away in an enjoyable rhythm and all of a sudden I’m at our meeting point, where photographer Aston Parrott is waiting in the Fast Fleet Octavia vRS estate. That’s not a small car but it looks it next to the Panamera. (I spent a few days with the Porsche prior to this test, and at one point ended up missing a train as I couldn’t find a big enough parking space in the station car park.) Then staff writer Sam Jenkins approaches in the M5, and Aston and I both burst out laughing – because the BMW is so vast that it dwarfs the Panamera. At 5.1m long and 1.5m tall, the M5 makes the Porsche look like a toy car. And the M5’s wheels (21-inch at the front and 22 rear) look like castors next to its deep-sided, high-roofed body. It’s enormous.