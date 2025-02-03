Audi RS7 v BMW M5 – pure V8 battles heavy hybrid

Let’s start with the car park test. Sit the RS7 next to the M5 and the Audi’s jacked physique knocks the slab-sided BMW into the middle of next week. It’s a similar story inside. The M5’s huge widescreen display is ugly, but it’s nothing compared to the broad illuminated plastic band that runs the full width of the dashboard and halfway along the front door cards for a provincial niteclub vibe.

The gimmick-free RS7 is simple but sombre; just as comfortable but more mature and of higher quality. The separation between main instrument display and central infotainment screen is less dominant and much nicer when driving at night.

Start them up and the Audi’s V8 sounds richer and more impressive than the BMW’s, though to be fair to the G90 the previous M5 was no great shakes in this regard. Once underway both employ a degree of augmentation to what you hear in the cockpit, but where the Audi sounds authentic, the BMW can be a bit Sega Rally.

The RS7’s ICE-only 621bhp and 627lb ft compare well against the M5’s hybrid-assisted 717bhp and 737lb ft, especially when you factor in the official weights of 2065kg and 2435kg respectively. Power-to-weight falls slightly in the Audi’s favour, at 306bhp/ton versus 299. Claimed performance is very close too, the RS7 capable of 0-62mph in 3.4sec, the M5 taking 3.5sec.

Both cars require you to explore a vast range of dynamic settings. Of the pair the M5 is the most responsive to changes, but it takes a while to zero in on your preferred combination of Drivetrain, Energy Recovery, Drivelogic, Chassis, Steering, Brake, M xDrive, M Sound and ESC settings. Then the road changes and you begin to think about whether the car would now feel better with the Chassis back to Comfort. Or weather conditions improve and you want the added playfulness of xDrive in 4WD Sport.