Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review – a pure-V8 alternative to BMW’s hybrid M5?

Could the Porsche Panamera GTS be the supersaloon for those who want something less technical, more traditional than the new BMW M5? The M5 has morphed into a 2.5 ton, 717bhp hybrid powerhouse in G90 form, and while a run in a prototype has revealed it to be devastatingly capable and remarkably agile, its blown up proportions and added complexity are a big departure from what has come before – as many are keen to shout about on the internet.

The Panamera is comparatively old school. Propulsion is by a V8 alone, it’s nearly half a ton lighter than the M5 and it puts out a healthy but not absurd 493bhp. The question is, does this recipe result in a purer, more compelling supersaloon, or is the GTS outgunned and outsmarted by the latest from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG?

The GTS is more about driving feel and sensations than it is outright power – Porsche will point you towards the 760bhp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid if you want the latter – and it comes with bespoke chassis tuning and choice options to deliver on that brief. Rather than the clever Active Ride suspension you get as standard on the Turbo S E-Hybrid, the GTS comes with conventional adaptive dampers and two-chamber air springs, set 10mm lower than standard with a sportier calibration. Reinforced anti-roll bars have been fitted, too, as well as an electronically controlled PTV Plus (Porsche Torque Vectoring) rear diff. The changes are said to make the Panamera more agile and dynamic without ruining its daily usability.