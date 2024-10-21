Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo Fast Fleet test – 9000 miles in the hybrid V6 estate

Our Panamera, the snappily titled 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, faced its toughest task during its last weeks with us when it was pressed into service as a photography car on 2022’s evo Car of the Year test. It’s a challenging week for the contenders, but the support vehicles are equally pushed to the limit of their capabilities, and when they’re in the hands of our photographers that also includes in the region of 100kg of kit being hauled around too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

During that week AEE didn’t flinch. It chomped through the 300 miles to our base two-up and loaded to the gunwales and still returned mid-30s mpg, even with the last 20 miles driven with a little more spirit as we homed in on an end-of-journey cold beer. But it was throughout the week that it shone, its exceptional ride quality providing the perfect platform for car-to-car photography. ‘It’s the best car I’ve ever photographed from,’ enthused Andy Morgan. ‘Are you sure Porsche wants it back?’

> Porsche Panamera 2024 review – third-generation super-limo is a tech-fest

Its turbocharged V6 provided enough get-up-and-go to keep the finalists in sight (although when driven by a photographer it didn’t matter which supercar you were in, the Porsche’s tangerine rump was always disappearing over the horizon), its chassis was always predictable and surefooted, and the £1563 charged for the optional rear-axle steering was worth every penny. Had it been included in the test there’s every possibility it would have finished ahead of the SL55.