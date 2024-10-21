Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long term tests

Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo Fast Fleet test – 9000 miles in the hybrid V6 estate

It arrived with plenty to prove, but departed having exceeded our expectations – and then some

by: Stuart Gallagher
21 Oct 2024
evo Fast Fleet Porsche Panamera 4S ST20

Our Panamera, the snappily titled 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, faced its toughest task during its last weeks with us when it was pressed into service as a photography car on 2022’s evo Car of the Year test. It’s a challenging week for the contenders, but the support vehicles are equally pushed to the limit of their capabilities, and when they’re in the hands of our photographers that also includes in the region of 100kg of kit being hauled around too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

During that week AEE didn’t flinch. It chomped through the 300 miles to our base two-up and loaded to the gunwales and still returned mid-30s mpg, even with the last 20 miles driven with a little more spirit as we homed in on an end-of-journey cold beer. But it was throughout the week that it shone, its exceptional ride quality providing the perfect platform for car-to-car photography. ‘It’s the best car I’ve ever photographed from,’ enthused Andy Morgan. ‘Are you sure Porsche wants it back?’ 

> Porsche Panamera 2024 review – third-generation super-limo is a tech-fest

Its turbocharged V6 provided enough get-up-and-go to keep the finalists in sight (although when driven by a photographer it didn’t matter which supercar you were in, the Porsche’s tangerine rump was always disappearing over the horizon), its chassis was always predictable and surefooted, and the £1563 charged for the optional rear-axle steering was worth every penny. Had it been included in the test there’s every possibility it would have finished ahead of the SL55.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Reviews

After living with Mercedes-AMG’s M177 V8-powered E63 S supersaloon, the expectations of running a plug-in hybrid as its replacement were mixed. In theory there would be fewer fuel stops, but the price saved at the pumps was going to be paid for on the road, wasn’t it? Yes and no. A plug-in hybrid is not a Porsche GT model, unless we’re talking 918 Spyder of course, but AEE had no pretensions of being an RS. Rather it’s the result of what happens when Porsche builds a do‑everything car for those who don’t want an SUV. 

evo Fast Fleet Porsche Panamera 4S ST20

If you don’t have cause to chase a bunch of 2022’s very best performance cars around the country, it’s equally adept at carrying everything you would need for a family beach holiday without complaint from those onboard, or spending hours on soulless motorways with only yourself for company. Sinking into the driver’s seat guaranteed hours of calmness ahead. Interior space wasn’t to Mercedes E-class levels, but the quality was a league above and when it returned to Porsche with nearly 14,000 miles covered it still looked as fresh as when it arrived. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A question mark for many, possibly the only one, hangs over the car’s powertrain and why you should bother having two power sources rather than just one. Which is a fair point when you consider the V8 GTS model only commands a £5000 premium over the £107,800 4S E-Hybrid. The former’s 473bhp is nearly 80bhp down on the combined 552bhp of six-cylinder petrol and 100kW electric motor, but the latter carries a 200kg weight penalty so the pair are neck and neck against the clock. There’s little in it in terms of how they drive, either. Which brings me back to the point that the Panamera isn’t a GT model. It’s not even on Carrera levels. Its remit isn’t to set a lap time, but to carry you quickly and effortlessly.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Without a home charger it would be unwise to go down the plug-in route, but with one you have the benefit of starting every journey with at least one full power supply. A fully charged Panamera means around 30 miles of guaranteed electric range, which when coupled to an energy recuperation system that’s constantly adding some kilowatts meant easily covering over 700 miles on each 80-litre tank of petrol in ‘normal’ driving – 160-mile office runs, 25-mile school and station runs, the day-to-day fetching and carrying. The first tank of superunleaded lasted over 900 miles, highlighting just how many short journeys we all actually do. 

evo Fast Fleet Porsche Panamera 4S ST20

Over the 8948 miles I covered in six months the E-Hybrid returned a combined 37.3mpg, with nearly 30 per cent of those miles covered on electric power. Charging the battery would take just over three hours – the optional 7.2kW on-board AC charger (£536) is a must – and on a 7kW charger cost between 84p and £3.50, depending on the tariff. 

Hybrids had a bad start to life, returning single-digit mileage on electric power, taking a lifetime to charge by today’s standards and having poorly integrated electric and ICE powertrains. The benefits were hard to seek out and those early years damaged the hybrid’s reputation. Today, however, to be able to drive through urban areas on electric power alone, while knowing you can still cover several hundred miles without the stress of relying on the joke that is the UK charging network, means a plug-in hybrid offers a perfect blend. I didn’t think this flavour of Panamera would suit my needs, that the majority of journeys would result in a heavy battery being lugged around and providing no benefit whatsoever. How wrong I was. The 4S E-Hybrid is one of the most impressive models Porsche has offered, and is a car I miss more than I ever thought I would. 

Date acquiredMay 2022
Duration of test6 months
Total test mileage8948
Overall mpg37.3
Total costs£330 (tyre)
Purchase price£119,466
Value todayc£75,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 306.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: 992.2 adds S/T and RS knowhow
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 front
News

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed: 992.2 adds S/T and RS knowhow

Back seats and Isofix may now be on the new GT3’s menu, but crucially, the howling 503bhp 9000rpm flat six and manual option remain
18 Oct 2024
Best car tyres 2024: evo performance tyre test
2024 evo Tyre Test
Features

Best car tyres 2024: evo performance tyre test

Want to fit the very best tyres to your performance car? The annual evo Tyre Test identifies the cream of the current crop
17 Oct 2024
New Ferrari F80 hypercar: £3.1m LaFerrari successor with 1184bhp V6 hybrid
Ferrari F80
News

New Ferrari F80 hypercar: £3.1m LaFerrari successor with 1184bhp V6 hybrid

Inspired by motorsport and with the highest output of any road-going Ferrari, Maranello’s new F80 flagship tackles the McLaren W1 head-on. Watch the v…
19 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content