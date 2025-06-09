It’s so sad that the hot hatch market is contracting in the way it is in 2025 and 2026. In an era of tightened belts and stricter budgets, you’d hope the hot hatch market would thrive as an affordable safe haven for performance car enthusiasts that can no longer justify a Porsche Cayman or a BMW M4. Alas the opposite is the case, with hot hatchebacks the target of discontinuation on account of the detrimental effect they have on fleet CO2 figures.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nevermind, for as the new hot hatch herd thins, we can always look to the temptingly depreciated past masters that populate the used market. These hopped-up performance and driver focused versions of what would otherwise be first cars and family cars were relatively affordable from new so now, they can be had for less than the entry price of a new Dacia Sandero, the cheapest new car money can buy, or a quarter of the price of the current Audi RS3.

We’ve a good range of hot hatches too, older naturally-aspirated cars with tiny curbweights, from the Peugeot 106 Rallye to the Honda Civic Type R, contrasted with newer, far more capable models, like the Hyundai i30 N and Mk7 Volkswagen Golf R. Either way, these are the best used hot hatches to buy for cheap driving thrills.

Renault Sport Clio 182

Prices from: £3k

Look out for: Timing belts, rust, crunchy gearbox, electrical issues

See also: Renault Sport Clio 172, 197 and 200, Mini Cooper S R53

Renault has built some of our very favourite driver’s machines over the years, spanning the 5 Turbo to the excellent Clio Williams, and not to forget, the 182 Trophy. The limited-run Clio is a hatch we’re still fond of to this day, with (front) suspension you’d expect to find in the arches of a BTCC racer and an excellent powertrain to go with it.