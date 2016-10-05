‘Whether Mk7 or Mk8-based, I reckon the Fiesta ST is the Peugeot 205 GTI of its generation. It’s as magical to drive, in its own way, as the 205 in the ’80s Eras test in evo 334. Time will tell if its styling ages as well as the Peugeot’s, but I’d bet on the Ford being another future classic.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the ST200 on our evo Eras: the 2010s test.

What we said

'Almost exactly like the Fiesta ST we know and love, which is a very good thing indeed. You’d need to drive this model back-to-back with an earlier version to notice those chassis teaks – in isolation the two cars behave in much the same way.

'The first impressions from the international launch in the south of France were very positive indeed and, encouragingly, we now know the ST200 wasn’t simply being flattered by the smooth roads of the test route. On our much bumpier network it is every bit as impressive.

'At low speeds the chassis does feel very tautly sprung on rougher surfaces, but with speed the ride does settle markedly. It should be noted that the seat is set a little too high and the steering wheel is only just within comfortable reach, but the seats themselves are supportive with firmly stuffed bolsters that wrap around your torso.

'It’s just such a cohesive, expertly judged machine to drive on a twisty road, bumpy or smooth. The ST200’s dynamics are as polished as those of the very best sports cars at any price, but it backs up that impressive technical ability with an effervescent, addictive character. The chassis is characterised by its neutrality and the way it leans in cornering; to call it roll would be misleading. Pitch the car into a medium speed or fast bend and it snaps sharply into the corner without a trace of understeer, then leans onto its outside wheels in a very tautly controlled way.