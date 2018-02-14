For the 2016 Focus RS, Ford employed seriously high-tech systems to manage a vast power output, with a four-wheel drive chassis that responds to the demands of its driver with all the agility of a lighter, smaller and simpler machine. In other words, more is more, with the Focus RS Drift Mode just one of a raft of features that cemented the model into fast Ford folklore.

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But while the Focus RS didn’t quite fit the standard evo mould for a pure, unadulterated hot hatch, there’s absolutely no doubt that it was vastly effective and thoroughly engaging in its own special way. The high-tech, all the bells and whistles approach is arguably closer to the concept of the Nissan GT-R. The result was a car that divided opinion, some loving its bare-knuckle bruiser character and others finding it contrived and discordant. What all can agree the Mk3 Focus RS isn’t, is boring.

Engine, gearbox and performance

2.3-litre turbocharged ecoboost four-cylinder engine

345bhp and 347lb ft, 0-62mph in 4.7sec and a 165mph top speed

Four-wheel drive with a manual transmission

The Mk3 Focus RS dispensed with the warbling in-line 5-cylinder engine that bestowed the Mk2 with huge amounts of charm. Instead it shares the 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine with the European entry-level S550 Mustang of the time.

It has a different turbo to deal with a higher flow of gasses, the material that makes the head casting and the piston liners is different, and there’s a bigger intercooler, radiator and oil cooler. The intercooler is so big that, when first tested, it cooled the air to the point water vapour started to appear in the intake, such that it had to be blanked off to reduce how efficient it is.