Ferrari 296 Speciale review – does it live up to its legendary name?

Road driving done, we arrive at Fiorano’s famous gates. It’s always exciting to be here, especially when the barrier slides open and you drive slowly towards the fabled courtyard and park by the pit building that has provided shelter for Ferrari’s engineers and test drivers since the early ’70s. Media test sessions at Fiorano are always intense. The lap is a challenge, as with all test tracks worth their salt, and the cars get faster and more powerful with every passing year. The F80 was deemed to have outgrown the place, hence its launch being at Misano, but Ferrari clearly feels the Speciale is right in its sweet spot on home tarmac.

It’s a claimed two seconds quicker here than the 296 GTB, lapping the 1.86-mile circuit in 1:19 dead. For context, the outright record for a street-legal Ferrari is 1:15.3 set by the F80. Prior to that it was 1:17.3, set last year by the SF90 XX. LaFerrari? 1:19.9. And the 458 Speciale? 1:23.5. Of course, lap times aren’t the be-all and end-all, but they are a clear demonstration of what an additional 270bhp combined with highly developed chassis, tyres, brakes, aero and electronics can deliver.

The car we’re driving on track differs from the one we drove on the road in so much as it is fitted with the optional passive damper set-up. The Multimatic hardware is lighter than the semi-active Magneride system that UK cars are expected to get as standard, and the set-up is firmer (towards the upper end of the adaptive suspension in its stiffest mode), but there’s no claimed difference in terms of lap time. This said, it’s worth noting that when test driver Raffa di Simone set that new Fiorano record in the SF90 XX last year he elected to run on that car’s optional passive set-up because he said he preferred the feel it gave him, and ensured that the car was in its lightest configuration.

Where my immediate impression driving the Speciale on the road was of greater steering connection, the first impression on track is the flatness of the cornering. There’s still some lateral ‘give’, but it’s just enough to give you a read on how hard you’re working the front end. It’s magic through the tricky, medium-speed direction changes before the bridge, likewise the faster sequence that follows the tight hairpin. Where you imagine you’ll need to give the car a moment to settle between steering inputs, the Speciale cuts from right to left and left to right with the briefest of micro-pauses.