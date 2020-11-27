Best Ferraris – Maranello’s masterpieces from 296 Speciale to F40
Ferrari is a brand with more than its fair share of illustrious highlights, so we’ve recapped some of the best Ferrari road cars we’ve driven
Few car manufacturers have delivered quite as many scintillating road cars as Ferrari, which makes selecting its ten best models all the more difficult. Throughout its history, Ferrari has produced a number of masterful GT cars, supercars and hypercars, and it’s even expanded its reach into the SUV market with the Purosangue. Needless to say, we were able to decide on our favourites without including the firm’s Lamborghini Urus rival.
Happily we’ve found Ferrari’s latest hypercar, the F80, to be worthy of inclusion, in spite of it featuring what many perceive to be a less exotic, less exciting engine than bygone V12s. Likewise the very latest 296 Speciale, which iterates on the already amazing 296 formula to delectable effect without the V8 powerplant typically associated with Ferrari models at its level. Having driven almost every modern Ferrari road car – and a few from its past – over the years at evo, we’re well placed to name the other eight all-time greats; read on to find out which models make the cut.
Ferrari 458 Speciale
- Star rating 5
- Price £290,000 - £700,000 (used)
The 296 Speciale has much to live up to, though. Specific output figures have grown less relevant as turbocharging has become the dominant force in internal combustion – anyone can whack up the boost and achieve a big number these days. But with 597bhp from a 4.5-litre unit, a figure of 133bhp per litre tells you much of what you need to know about the Ferrari 458 Speciale’s remarkable V8 engine.
What you can’t derive from the numbers is the spectacular sound it makes, nor the wild thrills of extending it to a 9000rpm red line, but Ferrari’s pursuit of weight reduction (the Speciale is 90kg lighter than a regular 458) and carefully-chosen technology and components mean even that engine can’t overshadow its chassis. Fast, focused and never less than a manic and enthralling experience, the 458 Speciale is one of the greatest mid-engined supercars we've ever driven. In fact, it could be the best supercar of all time, full stop.
Ferrari F50
- Star rating 5
- Price c£4m (used)
How on earth do you follow up the sensational, era-defining F40? A Formula 1-derived naturally aspirated V12 is a decent place to start, and the Ferrari F50 harnessed this sensational engine within a carbonfibre chassis and an open-top body to culminate in what is – whisper it – an even sweeter road car than its predecessor, and one of the greatest Ferrari road cars of all time.
Contemporary road tests suggested that the F50 was softer and ill-defined alongside the F40, but that simply isn’t the case. The reach and response of its 4.7-litre V12 is sublime, and as a stressed member of the chassis, it pulsates through the cabin from the moment you fire it up. This intensity and focus permeates through to the rest of the car, encouraging you to commit despite the intimidation factor of threading a carbon-bodied, V12 Ferrari hypercar along a gnarly B-road. The F50 simply laps everything up and engages through wonderfully communicative steering and one of the best powertrains of any road car, past or present.
Ferrari 12 Cilindri
- Star rating 4.5
- Price £336,500 (new)
Replacement for the 812 Superfast and a celebration of Ferrari's V12 engine itself, the 12 Cilindri had an awful lot to live up to. Its bold Daytona-inspired design certainly divided opinion when the covers first came off, but retaining the large displacement naturally-aspirated V12 in 2024 has made it a hit from the get-go.
While our first drive revealed that it's lost some of the aural theatre of its predecessor, that V12 is as impressive as ever. Peak torque took a 30lb ft knock over the 812 Superfast, but an increased 819bhp output puts it in-line with the outstanding 812 Competizione, reached just shy of a staggering 9500rpm redline. Those trademark hyperactive controls remain, but this car is much more of a GT than those that came before it – more predictable on the limit and comfortable for long stints, the 12 Cilindri meets the super GT brief well.
Ferrari 296 Speciale
- Star rating 5
- Price £359,779 (new)
A downsized engine and a heavy plug-in hybrid system weren’t high on our wishlist for a car carrying the Speciale badge, but it is nonetheless an astonishing piece of kit. Squeeze the throttle in the 296 Speciale and the acceleration is furious, overlaid by a wailing V6 note that’s actually more tuneful than the 488 Pista’s twin-turbo V8. The car’s weight seems to evaporate at the first turn of the wheel, too, with a fluidity and lightness of touch that defines the best modern Ferraris. If this is the future of supercars, we’re in for a treat.
The 868bhp 296 trumps the Pista in terms of raw output, but it's the nature of the delivery that sears into your mind. The electric motor seamlessly augments the 3-litre twin-turbo V6 to give the impression of a much larger engine, and the instant response allows you to drive with real precision. It feels laser-guided without being nervous, and the fiendishly clever chassis electronics freely serve up rewards to drivers of all skill levels. Ferrari claims how the car feels, the thrills it offers to a driver, were guiding metrics beyond the usual lap times and g-forces. You really sense as much behind the wheel – it’s a Maranello great in the making, whose status we’ll verify once we’ve tested it on UK roads.
Ferrari 812 Competizione
- Star rating 5
- Price £1.2m - £1.8m (used)
A common theme that links all modern Ferraris is shockingly potent performance. It’s not that Ferraris have ever been particularly slow for their era, more that now we’re reaching up into the realms of six, seven and eight-hundred horsepower, you need nerves of steel to push that pedal all the way to the carpet. And none of them make that experience quite so thrilling as the 812 Competizione.
If the 812 Superfast straddled the line between GT and supercar, the Competizione indisputably falls into the latter category. With 819bhp and a piercing 9500rpm red line it is monumentally, brain-scramblingly fast; the first time you use every one of those horses in second and third gear you’ll utter a string of expletives to make a sailor blush. Taking the 812’s aero package to new extremes with contorted bodywork, flicks and splitters, the Competizione asserts its character before you’ve even turned a wheel. Speaking of which, there’s a new independent rear-wheel-steering system to harness all that power, with revised chassis electronics to suit. The end result is a scintillating yet organic driving experience like nothing else.
Ferrari 430 Scuderia
- Star rating 5
- Price £170k - £225k (used)
The 430 Scuderia was Ferrari’s sophomore road racer special after the 360 Challenge Stradale that arguably helped to establish the breed in 2003, alongside the 996-generation 911 GT3 RS. By 2007, the year of the Scud’s introduction, Ferrari was very much in its stride of technical innovation and increasing performance. The 4.3-litre F136 V8 put 503bhp under the right foot of a Scuderia’s driver – not much less power than the 575M V12 GT of just a couple of years before – though it’d arrive no sooner than 8500rpm, because it was from the time before widespread turbocharging.
It was also from the time before dual-clutch transmissions, though what was one of the last iterations of Ferrari’s ‘F1’ single-clutch ’box was one of the fastest yet, a fine companion for enthusiastic road or track driving and a world away from the original F1 from the old F355. The Scuderia also featured Ferrari’s E-Diff, adaptive dampers and F1-Track traction control system, which could work together to aid performance, rather than simply sucking power at the first sign of slip. Yet despite its increasing computer-system encroachment, the 430 Scuderia was still one of Maranello’s great thrillers – technically astonishing, increasingly capable, yet visceral and thrilling, while still clothed in Pininfarina-penned beauty.
Ferrari 550 Maranello
- Star rating 5
- Price £70,000 - £110,000 (used)
Like the 456 that had emerged earlier in the decade, the 550 Maranello was frequently compared to the Daytona. If anything, the comparison was more relevant with the later car – its sharky styling wasn’t as admired at the time as it is today but was just as sharp-nosed as the 365 GTB4, and like the Daytona the 550 was a two-seater, where the 456 made room for four.
It served not as a GT though, but as an effective replacement for the Testarossa-derived 512M, and next to that car it was a revelation, both in terms of its modernity and its accessible handling characteristics thanks to a front-engined layout. The transaxle arrangement gave it ideal weight distribution and the 478bhp, 5.5-litre V12 gave it considerable power. It was a fabulous super GT, and even made its mark in racing, with numerous privateer entries in GT series around the world, and a GTS class win at Le Mans in 2003 with Prodrive.
Ferrari Roma
- Star rating 5
- Price £130,000 - £250,000 (used)
Ferrari’s California and Portofino front-engined V8 models never quite hit the mark, but the attractive and accomplished Roma shows it wasn’t the formula but the execution that was lacking. It’s perhaps the car those two always should have been – classically good-looking with subtle curves in place of Ferrari’s more recent aggressive shapes, free of visible aero addenda, and impressive grand touring abilities courtesy of a restrained and comfortable cabin and excellent ride comfort.
Most importantly though, it rolls genuine Ferrari driving characteristics into the mix more convincingly than the Portofino with which it shares much of its underpinnings. The 612bhp variant of the front-mounted, twin-turbo 4-litre V8 kicks hard, the handling is precise, and Ferrari’s typically quick steering doesn’t feel nervous here. The ride quality is tyre-dependent (we found it better on the Pirelli option) but the Roma hits far more than it misses.
Ferrari F40
- Star rating 5
- Price c£2m (used)
Few cars truly encapsulate the term ‘race car for the road’, but sitting in the spartan cabin of a Ferrari F40, with its fuzzy fabric dashboard, strips of green body sealant and drawstring door handles, it feels like you’re a suit and helmet away from being an IMSA driver. The reality is that, for its reputation as one of the most raw, unadulterated road cars of them all, the F40 doesn’t bite unless you really provoke it.
The ride is surprisingly supple, the steering is light and while the gearshift and heavy clutch require some thought, it responds well to a deliberate driving style. Drop a gear and the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 flares up and provides a relentless frenzy of power, but the F40 can be tamed with fine throttle adjustments and quick hands – it’s no more taxing than most other supercars in this regard. The F40’s square-jawed, brutal styling, motorsport feel and analogue approach to turbocharging gives it arguably the most distinctive character of any Ferrari, and we suspect this could hold true for some time.
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Star rating 5
- Price £135,000 - £200,000 (used)
There was a feeling at the time of its launch that the F12 Berlinetta was basically front-engined V12 Ferrari perfection. The only kink in the technical makeup of such cars, the single-clutch transmission, was ousted in favour of a snappy dual-clutch, while the V12 increased capacity to 6.3 litres, power to 730bhp and intensity to the stratosphere. The F12 was more compact yet nicer inside than the car it replaced, not to mention 70kg lighter. None of this would mean anything if it all didn’t coalesce into an astonishingly rounded and capable yet thrilling car, but it did.
In the F12, supercar and grand tourer were perfectly amalgamated, perhaps for the first ever time. There might even be a bit of hypercar in there, given that in very basic terms it shared an engine, and crucially a vocal signature, with the seven-figure LaFerrari. There’s not much you can’t turn an F12’s nose toward, as long as you haven’t more than a single passenger to bring along. Our only persistent criticism? The steering was a bit too frenetic for what was still a sizable super GT.
Ferrari F80
- Star rating 5
- Price £3.6m
Everything comes down to this. Ferrari’s F80 is a once in a generation car – the sixth in a lineage of hypercars that first arrived over 40 years ago and the first of its kind since 2012’s LaFerrari. A lot is different. It sends power to four wheels for the first time in a Ferrari of this type. It uses a V6 engine and not a V12, for the first time since the F40 no less.
There were concerns about whether a V6 would be special enough for a flagship Ferrari and for a car costing north of £3million. Having now driven the F80, we can confirm it feels incredibly special – a culmination of all of Ferrari’s technical acumen. Yet it’s transcribed in a driver’s dialect. All its astonishingly complicated systems – the Multimatic dampers, active aerodynamics, powertrain control and steering – blend together in a cohesive whole, and take the driving experience to another level without corrupting it. The V6 hybrid powertrain, meanwhile, delivers phenomenal performance and response, as well as a lovely sound inside the cabin. In short, it enthralls as a Ferrari hypercar should, if perhaps in ways we wouldn’t have expected.
Ferrari Daytona SP3
- Star rating 5
- Price c£2m
In some ways, the Daytona SP3 is a modern reincarnation of the iconic F50. With extravagant, swoopy lines, a removable roof and a V12 in the middle it has more parallels with the 1995 hypercar than any other; that is until you drive one. Nearly three decades of development has moved its performance and character into an entirely new stratosphere, although outright involvement is another matter altogether.
As the first mid-engined non-hybrid V12 Ferrari since the Enzo, there’s an organic feel to the way the SP3 responds. You plant the throttle, control the wheelspin and pull gear after gear as the V12 shrieks towards its 9500rpm rev limit; few cars can match its primal hit of adrenaline. Thankfully, the SP3 has that typical Ferrari trait of inspiring confidence despite its monumental performance and eye-watering value, with an E-Diff and electronic aids borrowed from its series production cars. All 599 examples are already spoken for, and we can see why.
Ferrari LaFerrari
- Star rating 5
- Price:c£3million (used)
This was the car the Ferrari F80 was tasked with succeeding, which is difficult given that the F80 is a very different sort of Ferrari flagship and, with hindsight, hybrid innovation notwithstanding, the LaFerrari was a very traditional sort of Ferrari flagship. It had a bloodcurdling 6.3-litre V12 engine, it was rear-driven and its bodywork was sculptural and traditionally beautiful, rather than being an aero-fest.
But what defined the brilliance of the LaFerrari was what it improved on from its own predecessor, the Enzo. The Enzo was a very early-2000s hypercar – it had a capricious single-clutch automated manual transmission, it was quite raw and unrefined and required a lot of its driver. The LaFerrari was more approachable, more usable. The dual-clutch transmission was obedient and fast, its powertrain tractable with a broad range of performance. The quality inside was higher – it was more of a luxury item – and more comfortable on the road. And it wasn’t an edgy car. Many described it in an entirely complimentary sense, as feeling like a big V12-engined 458. But it still felt mightily special.
Ferrari 812 GTS
- Star rating 5
- Price: £280,000 - £400,000
The Ferrari 812 could perhaps uncharitably be described as an iteration and development of the F12 and was not the leap forward that its predecessor was from the 599. That said, iteration on excellence usually breeds excellence, and that’s what happened with the 812 Superfast coupe. Then a new dimension to this excellence came with the introduction of the convertible-roofed GTS.
As well as bestowing a bit of elegance onto the angry 812, lopping the top got you closer to a V12 concerto that arguably knows no peer – unless you’re aboard an SP3 special, that is, but certainly not in the 812 GTS’s successor, the 12 Cilindri Spider, which had the fury toned down. The best bit, especially for those seeking driving thrills, was that removing the fixed roof yielded barely perceptible compromise in terms of rigidity and, therefore, the car’s dynamics. It only enhanced the 812 experience, and that can only be a good thing. An interesting note for prospective buyers is that the GTS arrived late in the 812’s life, meaning it’s relatively rare. This might explain why they’re still in the region of £300k on the used market…