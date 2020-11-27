Best Ferraris – Maranello’s masterpieces from 296 Speciale to F40

Few car manufacturers have delivered quite as many scintillating road cars as Ferrari, which makes selecting its ten best models all the more difficult. Throughout its history, Ferrari has produced a number of masterful GT cars, supercars and hypercars, and it’s even expanded its reach into the SUV market with the Purosangue. Needless to say, we were able to decide on our favourites without including the firm’s Lamborghini Urus rival.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Happily we’ve found Ferrari’s latest hypercar, the F80, to be worthy of inclusion, in spite of it featuring what many perceive to be a less exotic, less exciting engine than bygone V12s. Likewise the very latest 296 Speciale, which iterates on the already amazing 296 formula to delectable effect without the V8 powerplant typically associated with Ferrari models at its level. Having driven almost every modern Ferrari road car – and a few from its past – over the years at evo, we’re well placed to name the other eight all-time greats; read on to find out which models make the cut.

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Star rating 5

5 Price £290,000 - £700,000 (used)

£290,000 - £700,000 (used) Read our Ferrari 458 Speciale review

The 296 Speciale has much to live up to, though. Specific output figures have grown less relevant as turbocharging has become the dominant force in internal combustion – anyone can whack up the boost and achieve a big number these days. But with 597bhp from a 4.5-litre unit, a figure of 133bhp per litre tells you much of what you need to know about the Ferrari 458 Speciale’s remarkable V8 engine.