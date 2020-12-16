The first thing to check is the service history: not all 550 Maranellos have always been maintained as their maker intended, especially not when their values reached bargain level a few years back. The stipulated service intervals are 12,000 miles, but since most 550s cover only small mileages, ideally what you’re looking for is evidence of annual servicing, either within the dealer network or in combination with the leading specialists.. Every three years the cambelts need renewing, and new spark plugs are recommended every four to five.

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Maintenance isn’t cheap, but you guessed that anyway. At least the 550’s engine did away with the 456’s hydraulic tappets, so no adjustment is needed there. In fact, properly maintained, the engine itself gives few problems. Oil leaks from the camshaft seals are fairly common but not a major issue and the cost-effective solution is to have them fixed when the cambelts are replaced. One potential problem is overheating, so check that the fans kick in when they should and the temperatures stay steady. Another thing to check is the gearchange. All the gears should select smoothly with no crunching, even from cold.

Most 550s are holding up well cosmetically, but look along the edges of the aluminium body panels for corrosion bubbling away, and also on the inside of the bonnet at its front edge. None of this is structural, but any remedial work is sure to be costly. Inside the cabin, the leather that covers the top of the dash can shrink and peel back, especially if it’s been exposed to intense sunlight. Apparently, some are more prone to this than others, as Ferrari changed glue supplier for a time! Also check the operation of the switches, which can get sticky over time.

If any of this sounds daunting, remember that official dealers and leading specialists alike are always happy to conduct a full survey for just a few hundred pounds, which has to be money well spent.

At their lowest point, early 550s could be had for around £60,000. The best cars then accelerated to over £150k, but today there are plenty of good, low-mileage models in the £115-135k range, with more well-used examples costing just under £100k. These aren’t necessarily trouble, but clearly you need to have them checked carefully. 550s are far more resilient than most exotics and take big mileages in their stride, but only if properly maintained.

Ferrari 550 Maranello