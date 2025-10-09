Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Why Ferrari’s electric car might have the answer to EV depreciation

Battery ageing brings performance, range and residual values down over time, but Ferrari might just have come up with a solution

by: Sam Jenkins
9 Oct 2025
Ferrari Elettrica electric car

A Ferrari is a ‘forever’ car, according to the brand, and whether first buyers keep them forever or not, the chances are that they will stay on the road (or in a collection), for much longer than just about anything else. Now it’s producing a pure-electric model with the Elettrica, will that remain that case?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ferrari believes so, as it’s developed the battery for this car specifically with this in mind. Where the majority of EVs are most concerned about peak power and range, Ferrari has also taken into account serviceability – for a car with such high levels of performance and a huge 122kWh capacity, that’s quite a feat.

As opposed to cramming as many individual cells under the floor as possible with a ‘cell-to-pack’ system, Ferrari sacrificed some capacity by opting for a modular design. The benefits are strong though, with it able to service and replace specific modules should any experience unusual ageing over time – in a cell-to-pack system or a modular system not designed to be serviceable, the car would require an entirely new pack at a higher cost.

Reducing the cost of battery maintenance makes this a better system for customers, but it’s also considerably better for the environment. Sending 600kg of battery to landfill is never a great thing, but disposing of an entire car is also something to be avoided. In theory, this does just that. 

A serviceable, modular system isn’t unique to Ferrari, but what makes this system truly unique is that it’s developed and built in-house. This opens the door to in-house future proofing, with Ferrari able to make long-term upgrades part of the pipeline from the get-go. As it already has done developing upgrades for LaFerrari’s battery based on F80 battery tech, it will develop new modules to fit within the Elettrica’s existing housing when new and improved battery chemistry becomes available, improving range and peak performance – this could well come decades into the future, but should future proof its models indefinitely. 

Hopefully for new buyers, this should also give the Ferrari Elettrica some chance of retaining a good portion of its original value. The same certainly can’t be said for every other performance EV we’ve seen to date…

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Ferrari Elettrica will be a practical electric four-door with hypercar power
Ferrari Elettrica electric car
News

The Ferrari Elettrica will be a practical electric four-door with hypercar power

It’s been decades in the making, but the time has finally come for Ferrari to uncover the details on its first electric car. We’ve been to Maranello f…
9 Oct 2025
Best Ferraris – Maranello’s masterpieces from 458 Speciale to F80
Best Ferraris
Best cars

Best Ferraris – Maranello’s masterpieces from 458 Speciale to F80

Ferrari is a brand with more than its fair share of illustrious highlights, so we’ve recapped some of the best Ferrari road cars we’ve driven
11 Jul 2025
Ferrari has no plans to reintroduce manual gearboxes
Ferrari manual
News

Ferrari has no plans to reintroduce manual gearboxes

Ferrari reckons if you want a manual, you should buy a classic, and has no plans to bring back the stick
1 Jul 2025
New 2026 Ferrari Amalfi revealed – physical buttons return in the 631bhp Roma replacement
Ferrari Amalfi front
News

New 2026 Ferrari Amalfi revealed – physical buttons return in the 631bhp Roma replacement

The Ferrari Amalfi picks up where the Roma left off, as a more capable, debugged super GT that’s finally brought back buttons
1 Jul 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best cars of the 2000s – the best cars from the best of times
Best cars of the 2000s
Best cars

Best cars of the 2000s – the best cars from the best of times

The 2000s was a decade that went supernova for the performance car market. We count down just a few of the very best cars of the decade
6 Oct 2025
When Performance Car magazine closed, two writers and a Subaru kept driving
Subaru Impreza Turbo
Opinion

When Performance Car magazine closed, two writers and a Subaru kept driving

Porter recounts the extraordinary day that led to the birth of evo
6 Oct 2025
RML GT Hypercar review – the Porsche 911 taken to the ultimate extreme
RML GT Hypercar front
Reviews

RML GT Hypercar review – the Porsche 911 taken to the ultimate extreme

As close as anything’s gotten to being a modern day 911 GT1, the RML GT hypercar is a 900bhp monster
7 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content