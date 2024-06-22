Hot on the heels of the 849 Testarossa launch last month, Ferrari has lifted the lid on the most highly anticipated project in its 78-year history: the Elettrica, its first all-electric model. We’ll have to wait until Q2 2026 to see its final design (and final name), but in the meantime we have all of the details about what will make this EV deserving of the iconic Prancing Horse badge.

Joining a lineup of pure-combustion and plug-in hybrid models, this new offering will complete Ferrari’s range to make it as diverse as they come. In the years running up to this moment, the firm said it would only ever go all-electric when the technology was mature enough, and it seems now is that time. A culmination of technological research spanning all the way back to the F399 Formula 1 car of 2009, through the 2010 599 HY-KERS prototype, LaFerrari and recent hybrid offerings, this is no spur-of-the-moment project.

The basics are that the Elettrica is not a Rimac Nevera-rivalling hypercar, but instead the most usable Ferrari yet, also promising a more engaging driving experience than the Purosangue and GTC4 Lusso. Four doors, four seats and power to all four wheels are confirmed, but there’s no official word yet on the exact body style that will accompany it all. While there are endless ties back to the existing combustion lineup, Ferrari says this is a car built for new customers. Whether or not it will carry that trademark Ferrari character we know and love is something we’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

Powertrain, 0-62mph and top speed

With over 60 patented pieces of technology in this car, it’s clear that Ferrari has taken this project very seriously. Developing everything from the battery to the motor systems completely in-house, and even producing many of these components itself too, there’s a clear distinction between this and just about every other EV we’ve seen on the market.