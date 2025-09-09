The Ferrari Testarossa is officially back, and it’s a 1035bhp V8 hybrid

Another element sculpted by aero is the distinctive double tail at the rear, referencing sports prototypes like the 512 S and giving the impression of a more cab-forward design. The Testarossa is in fact longer than the SF90 as a result (by 8mm), and while regulations prevent wings from protruding beyond the bumper, Ferrari found a clever workaround: make those wing pieces part of the bumper itself.

The front end gets the same treatment as the F80 and 12Cilindri with a horizontal visor between the headlights, but in this application combined with small vertical headlights, it makes for a more square aesthetic. Head-on it has elements of the Daytona and 308 as opposed to a Testarossa, and when asked where a number plate goes, Manzoni replied: ‘Oh my God… we don’t put a plate.’

The cabin is heavily inspired by the F80 with a floating central ‘sail’ being home for the gear selector, and the steering wheel adopting physical controls – including for the all-important start button. The digital dash layout is similar to the SF90’s, but it too has been tweaked for improved usability – this, we expect, will be popular with customers given how fiddly Ferrari’s HMI system can be.

One of the key sticking points of the SF90 was its lack of storage space, and this hasn’t been rectified. A total of 74 litres of boot capacity under the bonnet is an identical match for the SF90, with a slight reprofile of the door said to allow for marginally more space in the door cards (although we struggle to see it). When pushed on the point of storage, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galleria doubled down by saying, ‘What is luggage space?’, suggesting owners buy a van instead. Ferrari has positioned the 849 as the top of the range ‘pilot’ car for those looking for maximum performance, with the models beneath it offering more practicality. As logical as this sounds, we feel buyers might not be as keen to purchase a Ford Transit specifically for a road trip to the Continent as Ferrari thinks.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa coupe will hit the road in Q2 2026 before first Spider deliveries begin in Q3 – curiously, Ferrari expects the Spider:coupe split to be biased to the drop-top at around 55:45, with more buyers preferring the flexibility of the folding hard-top. Prices begin at €460k for the coupe, rising by €40k for the Spider – exact UK pricing is to be announced early next year but expect the coupe to start at around the £400,000 mark.

We had our reservations about the SF90 that this car is based on, but given the steps Ferrari has made in the F80 since, we can’t wait to see how the new Testarossa performs in the real world.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa specs