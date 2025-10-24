Ferrari 296 Speciale review – does it live up to its legendary name?

Ferrari’s ABS Evo system really is redefining on-limit braking in street cars. You can’t work the Speciale quite as hard as an F80, but it’s remarkable how you can have it stood on its nose and still put significant lateral load into it as you extend the braking zone into the heart of the corner. There’s fabulous feel to go with the power. You can make delicate changes to brake pressure, blending out of the pedal j-u-s-t enough to keep the weight on the nose but still allow the car to carry more speed into the apex.

With the best part of 870bhp sent exclusively to the rear axle, the Speciale demands respect in CT Off or ESC Off modes. It's playful exiting the low-speed corners and manageable through the medium-speed stuff, but there’s so much power and torque on-tap that it’s possible to get it out of shape on the exit of high-speed corners if you’re greedy. When you’re not pushing to the limit this means you can slide it around for fun; something it’s very good at.

Hammering around Fiorano reveals the Speciale is both seriously fast and fun, and confirms it makes the same significant strides over the 296 GTB on track as it does on the road. Pleasingly this is due to some meaningful trickle-down of technology from the F80, which has helped amplify the character and capability of the 296.

Comparisons to the 458 Speciale are inevitable, but such are the fundamental differences in powertrain character and technology it’s hard to draw useful parallels. Better to look back upon the 458 as the zenith of Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V8 era and see the 296 as a rising star.

Frustratingly, without dry running on a broader range of roads it’s not possible to give a definitive verdict on just how good this new Speciale is. What we can say is it’s meaningfully sharper, keener, grippier and more connected than the regular GTB, yet also more agile and expressive. It intensifies the 296’s already rabid performance and deepens the sense of excitement and occasion you get from driving it. Not just at the limit, but from the moment you fire it up. The 296 has come of age.