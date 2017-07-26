The EU is set to delay its petrol car ban until 2040, but what about the UK?

All the way back in 2020, the UK's then Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed his Government's commitment to the ban of new petrol and diesel cars, announcing a 2030 target, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shortly delaying the ban until 2035. The current Labour government then reverted to the initial 2030 deadline.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s clear that the UK can’t quite decide what’s best, but then it seems not many leaders can. Numerous industry sources have now revealed that the EU is set to announce a change to its incoming policy, likely pushing its current 2035 ICE ban to 2040. Sources from within car manufacturers themselves have said the announcement will be made soon, but exactly when isn’t yet known.

> evo Podcast: Listen to our discussion on the combustion-ban here

Pressure from European manufacturers could well have been the catalyst for this change. This news comes not long after Porsche announced a bold change to its powertrain development roadmap, extending support for combustion-powered models and delaying the launch of some pure electric vehicles. While Stuttgart has been one of the first, it’s expected to lead the way for similar moves from other manufacturers that may have to change tact to remain competitive, even if it costs them in the short term.