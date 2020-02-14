Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman got off to a shaky start when they launched in 2016. Not because they weren’t dynamically stellar, supremely capable sports cars, but because of the move to smaller four-cylinder turbocharged boxer engines in place of the flat-six that had always been – quite literally – central to Porsche’s entry-level sports cars. They delivered the goods on paper and more low-end grunt than previous naturally aspirated engines, but the response, character and sonic magic had disappeared.

Thankfully, Porsche answered our prayers and brought the flat-six back in 2020, by introducing the 718 GTS 4.0. With the fitment of a detuned Cayman GT4 engine, plus beautifully judged chassis upgrades, the Boxster and Cayman were back at the top of their game, and it’s the latter hard-top model we’re covering here. It lacks the open-air thrills of the Boxster, of course, but to drive it’s even sweeter and one of the very best sports cars of its type.

Porsche brought 718 production to an end in 2025, and the Cayman GTS remained a near-unbeatable package right to the very end. Sitting above the Cayman S but below the GT4, it’s perhaps the closest a non-GT Porsche has come to delivering the thrills of the motorsport-derived flagship. The engine is a big part of this, of course, but standard fit chassis upgrades and lowered suspension also play a part, bringing the 718 to life without making it too hardcore for the road. Add in the option of a manual gearbox and you have a superb everyday sports car with much of the GT4’s appeal. One that’s – whisper it – more fun and exploitable than a 911 Carrera.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

GT4-derived flat six with 394bhp

Manual or PDK gearboxes available

Lowered suspension, torque-vectoring differential and active drivetrain mounts among included chassis upgrades