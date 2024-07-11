Evoluto’s Ferrari 355 restomod is finally ready for production, after an extensive development period. Evoluto describes the project as ‘the antidote to the digital direction of modern supercars’.

It’s been a labour of love, surely, with a year and a half passing since the car’s initial unveiling at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. In that time, it’s undergone 5000 miles of on-track testing, 10,000 miles of engine testing and a 20,000-mile final durability sign-off. All of this so that a 20,000-mile two-year warranty can be offered. Final approval will happen in April, at which point the first of the 55 customer cars will have undergone stripdown. It’s a six-month-plus process from donor disassembly to finished delivered car, the first targeted to be with its owner by the end of this year.

Evoluto Ferrari 355 – engine and technical highlights

How do you attempt to make Ferrari’s prettiest supercar prettier? Hiring Ian Callum is a good start. The new design exaggerates the F355’s design iconography but stops short of caricature. It’s also slipperier and lighter, being produced in carbonfibre. The work goes more than skin deep too, with the car’s engorged exterior clothing a re-engineered, more powerful, more reliable and more dynamically refined version of Ferrari’s analogue icon.

Evoluto’s creation is based on customer-supplied F355s, stripped to a bare shell before new components are applied. The chassis is strengthened with carbon bracing, increasing torsional stiffness by 23 per cent, to complement the overhauled front- and rear-end assemblies.