Best cars of the 1990s – the ultimate driver’s cars from three decades ago

The transition from the 1980s to the 1990s was quite dramatic in the world of performance cars, whether talking about powertrains, dynamics, or indeed styling sensibilities. Certainly it was an era where performance cars felt the increasing influence of computer technology, from how engine performance and efficiency is managed, to the growing use of active chassis systems and aerodynamics. But still the grip of emissions and safety regulations had not yet tightened to the extent we saw during subsequent decades.

The groundswell of demand for performance cars in the 1980s had grown into a tidal surge in the 1990s, too. All of this manifested a decade of increased performance without sacrificing engagement. The extroversion of the ’80s subsided too, with the ’90s turning out to be a decade of cars that aged only due to their technology and diminutive proportions, rather than controversial or vestigial designs. Including the selection of machines featured in our evo Eras: 1990s test, we pick our favourite cars of the decade, with a few commiserative mentions at the bottom.

Best 1990s cars

Porsche 996 Carrera (1997 - 2004)

The 1990s are sometimes referred to as the decade of change and no car better exemplifies that than the control car of our Eras tests, the Porsche 911. Where the 3.2 Carrera we featured in our ’80s test was more or less a 911 like any other, the 996 Carrera ripped up the rulebook and started again. Yes it was still rear-engined and yes that engine was still a flat-six, but it was all new and (controversially) fully water-cooled after three decades of air cooling.