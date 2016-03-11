Porsche took a while to get around to a true GT department variant of the Cayman. The first-generation car was never so lucky; launched in 2005, even the standard Cayman S could give a Porsche 911 a run for its money, and perhaps that’s what the company was afraid of, the brilliant mid-engined coupe treading too heavily on the toes of its performance flagship. Eventually Porsche did see fit to release the Cayman R, alongside the original Boxster Spyder in 2011, but while it shed around 55kg from the S and looked a little more aggressive, this was still clearly a platform being held back from its full potential.

The 981-generation Boxster and Cayman debuted in 2012, with an all-new platform, revised styling and new engines, but still no top-flight car – until 2015, when Porsche finally relented and gave us the Cayman GT4.

This was the first time Porsche’s GT department had laid its hands on the Cayman, and the results were just as stunning as we had always hoped they might be. It emerged victorious from eCoty 2015 on Scotland’s challenging North Coast 500, even though it was in a group that also included the wild Lamborghini Aventador SV, blistering McLaren 675LT and Porsche’s own 911 GT3 RS in 991.1 form.