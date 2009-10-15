One of the secrets of the Evora’s success was its bonded and riveted aluminium chassis which, with the added strength of a roof, bonded-in screen and extra bulkheads, was 2.5 times stiffer than the Elise’s. This gave an excellent platform for the suspension to work from and the suspension hardware itself played its part. Lotus had invested in forged aluminium wishbones, intending to use them first for the new Esprit. Sadly, the closest they got to that was when early Evora prototypes began winter testing in Arjeplog disguised in old Esprit bodies.

Another Becker was significant in the Evora’s development. Matt Becker, son of Roger and now head of dynamics at JLR, led the vehicle dynamics team, delivering the required ability and the easily recognised and admired blend of Lotus attributes that had been established by the Elise and Exige.

The Evora is one of those rare cars that seems to enjoy all types of road, and there’s a wide selection here in south Wales. You can place it perfectly on a smooth road but it can also declaw a really difficult surface. Its steering is the same, in that its stream of feedback lets you know what’s going on at the wheels but precision is unaffected. It does feel very Elise-like in character, going from being quite heavy initially, to quickly right once the speed picks up, to becoming chattery on a bumpy road, while the feedback and connection allow you to put the Evora just where you want it.

It’s such a satisfying car for such a lot of the time. You can relax into it, stroke the V6 along, short-shifting, or you can pick up the pace, lean into the steering and work the grip and the engine. Either way, the Evora feels poised and polished. The pace really doesn’t matter.

In the dry, the chassis doesn’t want to do anything heroic. You might sense the front just starting to slip but there isn’t an excess of power and torque, so even with the traction control off, the back end isn’t going anywhere without severe provocation. Especially not this one, which is wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Ss rather than the original Pirellis.

You’re not going to run out of brakes, either. The four-disc AP set-up was future-proofed for another 150bhp. In 2010, Lotus added a supercharger and created the 345bhp Evora S, and ever-more potent and sporty versions followed, culminating with the 430bhp GT430. And yet the original formula is just as compelling and arguably more rounded than any of them. – John Barker, evo issue 302

Lotus Evora specs

Engine V6, 3456cc Power 276bhp @ 6400rpm Torque 258lb ft @ 4700rpm Weight 1382kg Power-to-weight 203bhp/ton 0-62mph 5.1sec Top speed 162mph Price when new £47,500 (2009) Value today £30,500-£43,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 329.