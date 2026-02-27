The new Audi RS5 looks good, but these used fast estates cost a fraction of the price
The new RS5 Avant is a hit, but if you don’t have £90k to spare these used alternatives offer impressive performance at a fraction of the price
Audi has launched the new RS5 to replace the long-standing RS4, so to make it a fully fledged successor, it’s available in estate form. The fast estate has always been a popular option for those looking to blend sports car performance with genuine practicality. While the new market is a little thin in 2026 even with Audi’s contribution, there’s an endless supply on the classifieds.
You don’t have to look far to realise £30,000 will get you a long way, with models from Audi’s back catalog, Mercedes-AMG, BMW M and even Skoda on our radar. We’ve scoured the market to find four of the best options, ranging from the exotic, V10-powered E61 BMW M5 Touring to the naturally aspirated V8 RS4 from a decade ago.
> The all-new Audi RS5 is a practical estate car with McLaren power
Audi RS4 Avant (B8, 2012 - 2015)
From £15,000
In a world of constant downsizing, it’s a good thing that the new RS5 retained the 2.9-litre V6 of its predecessor, but things weren’t always this way. Jump back over a decade to the B8-generation RS4 and it came with Audi’s excellent 4.2-litre naturally aspirated V8, producing 444bhp, 317lb ft of torque and an addictive soundtrack to go with it. It might not be a torque monster but performance isn’t anything to be ashamed of, with the 0-62mph sprint coming in 4.7sec before a 155mph top speed.
Despite the B8’s desirable powertrain and sharp design, you can pick one up from just £15,000 if you look hard enough. These cars run to six-figure mileage without an issue and so many have had the miles piled on, but if you increase the budget to over £20k, much more appealing cars come into reach: we found an unmodified, 85,023-mile Sepang blue example here on the Auto Express Marketplace for just £18,995, which seems like a deal worth exploring…
Skoda Octavia vRS Estate (Mk4, 2020 - present)
From £20,000
The Skoda Octavia vRS has never, and will never have the exotic edge of the other cars in this list, but it proves that more cylinders don’t always equate to more fun. Powered by Volkswagen Group’s 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder, output is comparatively modest at 245bhp (or 261bhp in its latest form), but performance is much stronger than its ordinary looks might suggest. This is a car that provides accessible, everyday performance like not much else, and it won’t break the bank.
While this is the only car in this list still available new, you can already pick earlier pre-facelift examples up from £20,000. If you want a very similar package without some of the modern amenities, you can roll back a generation and half the budget to under £10k. For just shy of £25k, we found a very clean one-owner example of the Mk4 from just a few years ago, here on the Auto Express Marketplace.
Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate (S213, 2017 - 2023)
From £35,000
The current Mercedes-AMG E53 might be a sophisticated offering, but it’s missing one key AMG ingredient: a V8. What does have a V8 is the now-discontinued S213 E63 Estate, combining a 612bhp 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a 3.5sec 0-62mph time and performance to concern out-and-out sports cars.
This car is especially frustrating given it was the E63 in its best-ever form, only for it to be axed and without a full replacement in sight. Never mind though, because there are a handful on the classifieds, and they’re available from a somewhat unbelievable £35,000 if you’re willing to put up with a higher mileage car. If you’re after the facelift you’ll pay from around £55,000, with the very latest, well-optioned examples commanding towards £80,000. Still, even that is less than the price of the V6-powered RS5.
BMW M5 Touring (E61, 2007 - 2010)
From £25,000
A practical estate car powered by a naturally aspirated motorsport-derived V10 sounds like the byproduct of a fever dream. Perhaps it was but the E61 BMW M5 Touring is a very real thing. At its heart is Munich’s wild 5-litre naturally-aspirated S85 V10 with 500bhp and 383lb ft to give it a very reasonable 4.8sec 0-62mph time and optional 189mph top speed. It’s certainly no slouch on paper today, and in its day it was right at the top of the fast estate tree.
New buyers paid from just under £70,000 for these cars, but in 2026 you can find a good example from around £25,000, rising by around £10-15k for the very best, low mileage cars. It’s a good thing the purchase price is low today though, because it’s wise to save some money for maintenance. These aren’t inherently unreliable cars if they’re properly maintained and run with care, but rod bearing replacement is a must if you don’t have a record of it, and various parts can prove expensive if they ever need to be replaced.