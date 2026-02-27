The new Audi RS5 looks good, but these used fast estates cost a fraction of the price

Despite the B8’s desirable powertrain and sharp design, you can pick one up from just £15,000 if you look hard enough. These cars run to six-figure mileage without an issue and so many have had the miles piled on, but if you increase the budget to over £20k, much more appealing cars come into reach: we found an unmodified, 85,023-mile Sepang blue example here on the Auto Express Marketplace for just £18,995, which seems like a deal worth exploring…

Skoda Octavia vRS Estate (Mk4, 2020 - present)

From £20,000

The Skoda Octavia vRS has never, and will never have the exotic edge of the other cars in this list, but it proves that more cylinders don’t always equate to more fun. Powered by Volkswagen Group’s 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder, output is comparatively modest at 245bhp (or 261bhp in its latest form), but performance is much stronger than its ordinary looks might suggest. This is a car that provides accessible, everyday performance like not much else, and it won’t break the bank.

While this is the only car in this list still available new, you can already pick earlier pre-facelift examples up from £20,000. If you want a very similar package without some of the modern amenities, you can roll back a generation and half the budget to under £10k. For just shy of £25k, we found a very clean one-owner example of the Mk4 from just a few years ago, here on the Auto Express Marketplace.

Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate (S213, 2017 - 2023)

From £35,000

The current Mercedes-AMG E53 might be a sophisticated offering, but it’s missing one key AMG ingredient: a V8. What does have a V8 is the now-discontinued S213 E63 Estate, combining a 612bhp 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a 3.5sec 0-62mph time and performance to concern out-and-out sports cars.