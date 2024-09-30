After over 25 years on our roads, the Audi RS4 is no more. Its replacement is the all-new RS5, that will be available in both saloon and estate forms, with the first cars hitting the road this summer. One minor catch is that this car will start from £90,220 in the UK, over £20,000 more than the RS4 did when it left the market.

There is some justification for this price tag though, because if its looks aren’t enough of a giveaway, this is a much more serious machine than the car it effectively replaces. Audi Sport has thrown all of its latest tech at this new project in hopes of tackling popular alternatives like the BMW M3 Touring, and on-paper, at least, things look promising. I’ve been to Germany to dive deep into the details of Audi Sport’s new offering first-hand.

Powertrain, specs and 0-62mph

The Audi RS5 doesn’t fall victim to engine downsizing like its Affalterbach rivals, but instead retains the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 as its predecessors. We’ll admit that this engine wasn’t our favourite in its previous forms, but work has been done to enliven the motor: valve timing, higher injection pressures and tweaks to the intake system have been made, helping to increase engine output by 59bhp over the previous RS4/5, bringing the total to 503bhp. As a bonus, Audi also says these changes have made this engine 30 per cent more fuel efficient too.