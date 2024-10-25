Such is the GT’s focus on performance, you forget it’s also a spacious five-seater estate. I’m not offended by super-SUVs, but there’s no question I’d rather own the GT. The exterior presents it as a kind of stretched Mégane R26.R, but it’s a fabulously grown-up driving experience. One that is meaningfully different and more entertaining than the already excellent RS6 Performance, though I’ll concede even the most fanatical Audi enthusiast would struggle to justify the £60k premium in objective terms.

Better perhaps to see the RS6 GT as an emotion-led project. One which defies logic and threatens to miss the point, yet ultimately delivers a genuinely special driving experience. It seems a travesty that we should be bidding farewell to a car right at the top of its game, but at least Audi’s ultimate petrol-powered estate car has not gone gently.

evo Car of the Year verdict, John Barker

We’re big fans of the regular RS6 but the GT takes things to the next level. It’s such a complete and engaging upgrade that we can almost forgive the brazen decal pack.

‘Mistake it as an RS with some naff graphics at your peril,’ said Stuart Gallagher. ‘The precision with which you can deploy its colossal performance is totally unexpected.’ The more he drove it, the more Henry Catchpole liked it too. ‘There’s naturally still some aloofness that comes with it being a family car you could daily, but an estate car that can perform like it does when the right road – or track – presents itself is a wonderful thing.’

‘Got a bit of a love-hate thing with the decals,’ said Meaden, ‘but otherwise, what a car! Epic performance in a perfectly resolved package.’ I’m a fan of big, powerful cars and was wowed by its composure but reckoned its lack of steering feel prevented it impressing like the BMW M5 CS in 2021.

James Taylor loved it, but added: ‘My only doubt is that some of the “wow” feeling is that the RS6 is doing all these remarkable dynamic things despite, rather than because of what it is'.

Price and rivals

Such is the specialised nature of the GT that it didn't really have any direct rivals when it was on sale, nor today. BMW's previous-generation M5 CS is close in philosophy despite being a saloon, and a low-mileage used example will cost you around £120k today, compared to the RS6's c£175k when one does surface. BMW's G99 M5 Touring is another V8, four-wheel drive super-estate, but as a PHEV it's very different in concept to the RS6 – and much cheaper at £113,905.