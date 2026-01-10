Especially so in the M5’s mirrors on our journey from evo HQ in Bedfordshire to north Wales, traditional home of mythical creatures (and good roads to test them on). I’m in the BMW, with senior staff writer Sam Jenkins following in the Audi, which looks incongruous in the best possible way on grey Midlands motorways. I can see other drivers’ reactions too in adjacent cars, double-taking as they clap eyes on the Audi.

Several spot the M5 CS too, even in its more under-the-radar Frozen Deep Green (one of only two hues available for the CS, along with Brands Hatch Grey), and offer approving headlamp flashes and thumbs-ups. Regular readers might remember YH21 FWW as evo’s former long-term test car in 2023. I was writing for another magazine back when evo first drove the CS but tested it concurrently on road and track, and was just as enthralled.

Slightly unexpectedly so: the CS recipe includes a bit less weight, some trivial-looking aero bits, suspension changes and lightweight seats. But they add up to more than the sum of their parts – more even than the £38k premium BMW charged over the regular M5. I remember deciding during that first test that my Lottery win garage would have an M5 CS in it.

From the very first few roundabouts on this journey, I remember why. The CS feels taut and hunkered-down on its suspension (7mm lower than a contemporary M5 Competition), yet with just enough pliancy in the adaptive dampers (originally fitted to the M8 Competition, and recalibrated for the M5 CS). The steering is fast, super-responsive, but also full of detail; even through the BMW’s obese steering wheel rim you can feel what’s going on at the coalface between the Pirelli P Zero Corsas and the road. The Corsas were standard fit on the CS and seriously focused tyres for a saloon car. With rain on the horizon, that could prove interesting.

For now, in the dry, the M5 CS feels superb. You don’t need much lock to get its nose into a corner, and complementing the positive front axle is a rear end that follows just as keenly. Its limits are high so you need to be relatively brusque with your inputs to breach them but, when you do, the CS is balanced, progressive and transparent, helped by its long wheelbase and responsive steering. On a track, it can be to a driver as a paintbrush is to an artist, painting lines with its Pirellis wherever you wish to place them.