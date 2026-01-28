The G90 BMW M5 is undergoing some changes ahead of the arrival of Euro 7 emissions regulations in 2027. While its V8 engine currently produces 577bhp of the 717bhp overall figure the M5 boasts that number will reduce to 536bhp from April 2026.

Though a lot of the changes are to do with engine management, BMW claims it’s ‘improved exhaust re-treatment’ which could involve physical changes to the filtration system. The engine will also be running on the cleaner more efficient Miller combustion cycle.

The M5’s in-transmission electric motor and battery have, however, been recalibrated to fill-in for the loss of combustion engine power, there’s no mention of whether the car’s 737lb ft maximum torque figure remains unchanged. Or for that matter, whether the M5’s power and torque curves - the way in which its maximum figures are delivered - will be altered. If the hybrid system is contributing more, the question of how that affects electric range remains, too.

Then there’s the question of what the updated V8 will actually be like to use. We’ve found in the past that increased exhaust-gas filtering has choked the vocal range of engines. Mind you, the V8 in the M5 as it stands is far from the most expressive, emotive engine. So while it can’t afford to lose any personality or character, there wasn’t much there to play with in the first place.

The coming changes don’t just apply to the M5 either. The XM Label uses a similar hybrid powertrain with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 working in concert with an electric motor. As such, its V8 too has been wound back, with the hybrid system filling in.

Despite the car only going on sale last year, we know BMW is preparing for a significant mid-life update of the M5, to bring its look in line with the ‘Neue Klasse’ design language first seen on the iX3, that’s coming to the 3 series later this year. That facelift, or ‘life cycle impulse’ as BMW calls it, isn’t arriving with these powertrain changes though. The fully updated M5 isn’t expected to be shown until 2028.