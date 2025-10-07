Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
£15k off an individual paint BMW M5 – save 12 per cent on M’s show-stopping hybrid

All eyes have been on the BMW M5 in 2025. Individual paint and a £15k discount make this one even more appealing

by: Ethan Jupp
7 Oct 2025
BMW M5 deal

Like it or lump it, whether for good reasons or bad, the new BMW M5 is one of the most talked about performance cars of 2025. If you want one though, there is that small hurdle of the price tag. At over £111k as standard, it’s no small commitment, even if there are savings to be made if you’re getting it as a company car. Happily, a slower new car market at the moment means there are discounts available and savings to be made.

Take this example. You certainly won’t miss it in a car park, resplendent as it is in BMW Individual Twilight Purple paint, which contributes over £5000 to the recommended £130,855 retail value. The carbon exterior and interior trim fortifies that figure too, likewise the comfort pack and the esoteric 952 M Light alloy wheels. 

> BMW M5 (G90) review – more power, more weight, same old M5 desirability?

What it doesn’t appear to feature is the £2200 M Driver’s pack, which increases the top speed to 190mph nd gets the purchaser a free M track training course. Happily, this car has a reduction of £15,355, taking it down to £115,500. The car’s been available since August with Vertu BMW Durham steadily dropping the price over the last two months. If it hasn’t gone already, it will soon.

BMW M5 deal

The M5’s one of those rare cars outside of the supercar genre that pulls attention like a low-slung carbon-bodied speed hump scuffer with doors that go up and exhausts that spit fire. That in itself holds a lot of appeal for some, taking precedent even over how well resolved it is as a driver's car.

Indeed we found the M5 to be technically impressive at times but always with the 'for its weight' caveat. Great drives can be had in the M5 but the stars need to align – the right mode on the right road. Otherwise that M magic can often feel like it's burried too far within what often feels like a confused and compromised machine.

> Find a new BMW M5 deal here

Truthfully what the latest M5 is best at is just being a normal car. Its ride might be choppy on occasion but there’s no ignoring how appealing the favourable Benefit In Kind company car tax rate is, not to mention being able to tackle the average daily commute on electric power alone. It could for some, away as most often are from a Welsh B-road, be all the car one could ever need. This one only doubles down on the M5’s inherent supercar-shading presence.

