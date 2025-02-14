The ink has barely dried on reviews of and finance agreements for the new G90 BMW M5, but the facelift (LCI in BMW parlance) has already been spotted testing, ahead of its suspected debut in the latter part of 2027. While it’s difficult to make out the exact details from the heavily camouflaged test car spotted winter testing, it appears the company’s hotly-anticipated ‘Neue Klasse’ language is on its way to the M5 and 5-series models on which it’s based.

Facelift models don’t usually feature wholesale changes to the bodywork, but BMW is planning to buck this trend with its 5-series and M5 overhaul. At the front the headlights and front grilles look very similar to the Neue Klasse saloon concept. Extensive air intakes remain in the lower section of the bumper. There are camouflage panels hiding what we would assume to be revisions to the tops of the front wings and the central bonnet area, too.

At the rear the disguise is more extensive hiding a new rear bumper assembly and a boot lid that may feature wider tail lights as per the Neue Klasse design langauge. The cladding in the central area of the rear bumper suggests there may well be a change to the slightly awkward looking V shaped body coloured notch on the current car. Interestingly the test mule doesn’t feature the M5’s carbonfibre roof making do with the regular 5-series roof panel, presumably there’s no point destroying an expensive carbon panel on a car that will eventually be destined for the crusher, especially as the roof is unlikely to change.