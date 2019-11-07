It came with a 197bhp 2-litre engine with a turbo and front-wheel drive, and would knock off 0-62mph in a brisk 7.3sec. Top speed was 146mph, and the image was bang on with a honeycomb grille, black door sills and five-hole alloy wheels outside, and tartan-trimmed sports seats and a leather wheel in the cabin.

On the road, the eager engine, manual ’box with six well-spaced ratios, and a superb chassis – now with a multi-link rear axle – recalibrated with stiffer anti-roll bars, springs and dampers, make the Mk5 a joy to drive.

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

If you’re looking for a cut-price Porsche Cayman GT4, then the GTS could be it. It packs a mighty punch thanks to a detuned version of the GT4’s magnificent flat-six, and offers 90 per cent of that car’s thrills for a lot less dosh.

The GTS only gives away 20bhp to its racier sibling, boasting an impressive 394bhp, and identical torque at 310lb ft. It’s a joyously ‘mechanical’ engine that’s fiendishly rev-happy, and quick with a 4.5sec 0-62mph time. A mechanical limited-slip diff and PASM adaptive dampers are also on the spec sheet, along with Sport Chrono driver modes, a sports exhaust and Pirelli P Zeros on 20-inch wheels. Long gear ratios take the ultimate shine off the otherwise excellent six-speed manual, so this is one Porsche where we might be tempted to opt for the PDK ’box.

Mercedes C63 AMG Edition 507

Available across the C63 line-up in 2013, so saloon, coupe and estate models, the Edition 507’s power upgrade meant 0-62mph arrived in 4.2sec and top speed was ‘delimited’ at 174mph. Your extra £10k over standard also bought you a vented aluminium bonnet just like the Black Series, a gloss black rear spoiler and mirrors, plus a set of gorgeous 19-inch alloys.

Standard AMG sports suspension made the car stiff but not unbearable, and responsive steering meant the C63 was a car that would oversteer at any speed and hold its attitude with ease in the hands of a competent driver.

BMW M3 GTS (E92)

BMW took on the mighty 911 GT3 RS with its 2010 track special, and only ten examples of the 150 built are believed to have made it to the UK. Notable features include a half roll-cage, Perspex windows, stripped out interior with no rear seat, solid rear subframe mounts, adjustable dampers and a 444bhp version of the standard car’s 4.4-litre V8 giving a 4.4sec 0-62mph time and 190mph flat out.

With Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and a seven-speed DCT transmission, the M3 GTS was a weapon on the track, but couldn’t match the 911 GT3 RS for its finesse or lap times. The BMW also cost more than £100k, making it hard to justify in purely objective terms.