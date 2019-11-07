Best German cars – teutonic titans from VW Golf to Porsche 911
If you still think Germans don’t have a sense of humour, you haven’t driven their finest performance cars. You’d be grinning from ear to ear...
Since we launched evo magazine in 1998 the editorial team has desired, debated and – best of all – driven an almost continuous stream of delectable German performance cars. Picking our all-time favourites was always going to be contentious, because evo’s very existence is predicated on the premise that ‘greatness’ is a thoroughly subjective quality.
What we all agreed on straight away was that Germany has a spectacularly rich history of performance cars. It's in their DNA, in their culture, from the Autobahns to the Nürburgring. The BMW Ms, RS Porsches and Audis, thundering AMGs and a smattering of unforgettable hot hatches, all forged in these fires, have all helped to make Germany a rich hunting ground for performance enthusiasts. So, in no particular order (though the 997.2 911 GT3 RS being the best of the lot is a safe assumption) here are our favourite German performance cars ever made.
Porsche Boxster Spyder (987)
It took a while for Porsche to grant us a more focused version of its otherwise excellent Boxster sports car, but in 2009 it launched the Boxster Spyder alongside the Cayman R. Mechanically similar to the Cayman R, it got the requisite power boost over the Boxster S, with 316bhp, but if the ten horsepower gain sounded modest, the 80kg weight saving compared to the regular car was a more obvious sign of intent.
Much of this came courtesy of a simple, if somewhat knuckle-scraping manual roof arrangement, which came with its own advised 125mph top speed lest the expensive bit of canvas fly off on the autobahn. Other savings were found with aluminium panels and if the original owner was particularly strict, omission of air conditioning or a radio. The drive was absolutely worth it though, even more accurate and responsive than the standard car, and with a little extra flat-six volume thanks to that vestigial roof.
Audi Sport Quattro
There’s a purpose to the best rallying homologation specials that makes us forget that they’re perhaps not conventionally pretty. A Delta Integrale looks great but it’s no swoopy supercar, and a Toyota GR Yaris is quite awkward from some angles too. The best example though might be the Audi Sport Quattro, which looks pretty daft with its stubby wheelbase and afterthought bodykit, but is also spectacularly cool as a result.
More surprising is that it’s a special experience to drive, too. Much like the normal Quattro, which is far from being the most expressive of cars but seems to dig deeper for its speed and ability when you ask nicely, the Sport Quattro has enormous reserves of performance considering its age – but then 302bhp and 258lb ft aren’t bad figures even today, in a relatively compact car. Improvements such as the 20v cylinder head soon made their way into the regular Quattro too – racing (and rallying) really does improve the breed.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
The SLS AMG remains one of Mercedes’ most distinctive cars. Which, given it was something of an homage (if unofficially) to the 300SL “Gullwing” of the 1950s, is no surprise. Nothing Mercedes has built since has quite the same presence. But underneath the striking styling was a hell of a sports car too – one that Henry Catchpole described as having dynamics “almost like those of a very big Caterham”.
It was AMG’s first full in-house project, which goes some way to explaining its very deliberate specification. The 6.2-litre naturally aspirated M156 V8 was dry-sumped and made 563bhp, making it the most powerful atmospheric production engine on sale at the time. It had a transaxle layout like its AMG GT successor – a Getrag 7-speed DCT – and the body and chassis were aluminium, keeping weight to a decent (for its size) 1620kg. It was mightily fast and great fun, as well as just being great to look at.
BMW M4 (F82)
With time to get used to (if not exactly adore) the styling, it’s now easier to appreciate what else the current, F82-generation BMW M4 offers. And that is a car that can still give a Porsche 911 a hard time in pure performance terms, but has a more conventional form factor that for some drivers will make more sense in the day-to-day stuff that M4s (and older M3s) have always done well.
It still doesn’t feel quite as engaging or nimble as a 911, but the M4 still does a pretty good job of masking its 1800-plus kilo kerbweight, and you can appreciate the impregnable feeling of all that weight in the stiffness of the M4’s structure too. There’s more than enough performance to overcome it – 523bhp in latest Competition form – and while all M4s are now all-wheel drive, this is still a rear-driver at heart, happy to rotate both on and off the throttle (with a drift mode if you want even more).
Porsche 911 Turbo S (992.2)
Two and a half seconds is all it takes for the latest 911 Turbo S to reach 62mph from rest. With 701bhp, four-wheel drive, and a PDK gearbox handling the shifting, it’s the kind of number you can call up again and again. But like the best 911s, there’s far more to the Turbo S than just the numbers – once again, Porsche’s big-T turbo model is as much a super-GT as it is a sports car.
A drag-reducing aero package gives the latest Turbo S more distinctive visuals than previous cars, while enormous carbon-ceramic brakes more than account for the 1725kg kerb weight (still lighter than the F82 M4 elsewhere on this page). It’s not the most tactile of 911s to drive, but it’s enormously capable, monstrously quick (with eTurbos to help response and low-revs pull), and anything it leaves on the table in terms of interactivity, you can get from other 911s anyway.
Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2)
Every time we’re sure the 911 GT3 cannot possibly be refined any further, Porsche somehow does it again. The latest 992.2 generation of the GT3 manages to meet all the demands required of a new car in the mid-2020s - such as extra catalytic converters to clean up emissions – but somehow package even more excitement into that familiar rear-engined shape.
The eCoty-winning 911 S/T has donated its shorter gearbox ratios to the latest GT3, helping to maintain performance despite the extra emissions kit and slightly lower torque figure, but also giving GT3s with the manual ‘box more intensity (though without the more fragile clutch; meanwhile a PDK is also available in the GT3). Porsche has also taken some suspension knowledge from the S/T. 500bhp still feels more than sufficient, despite supercar rivals shooting for the stratosphere, while the chassis is still a marvel – and the engine, brakes, tyres and more are completely unfazed by consistent circuit use, too.
Porsche 911 Carrera T (992.2)
Other than the laser-focused GT3 variants, our preferred 911s have often been the simpler, less adorned cars, and ideally those with a manual gearbox. That’s the role the Carrera T fulfils in the current range, as the only 911 outside the aforementioned GT3 to be available with a manual, and the driver-focused T also incorporates some weight saving to maximise the interaction factor; GT-style carbon buckets are optional, while less sound insulation and thinner glass are standard, and the rear seats are gone too.
This means a little more volume than other 911s but surely that’s what most will want in a car where driving matters more than posing. The manual ramps up the interaction, naturally (helped by a lovely walnut gearknob) and the 389bhp Carrera engine is livened up with a sports exhaust. Handling and traction, long 911 strong points, are still highlights, and much like the extra noise, drivers will surely accept the slightly firmer ride. We certainly do.
Mercedes-AMG E63 S (W213)
There’s no AMG E63 in the latest W214 E-Class yet, only a hybrid-assisted E53. The outgoing W213 E63 S though was the typical and much-loved AMG format of a bruisingly powerful V8 engine packed into a refined executive car, and was just as satisfying as its similarly-configured predecessors as a result.
Power figures have gone a bit loopy recently, but there is no doubt that the 603bhp of the 4-litre, twin-turbo “hot vee” V8 (once used almost across the AMG range) felt more than healthy in this 1.9-tonne saloon. Reined in by 4Matic+ four-wheel drive it deployed that power for a 3.4-second 0-62mph time, but with nine speeds in the gearbox, it could also fade into the background at motorway speeds. The ride felt a bit tough on launch but AMG smoothed things off over time, while a Drift Mode meant the E63 S still had a hooligan side. It was surprisingly tactile too, with crisp steering and good body control.
Audi RS3
It’s taken several attempts, but the Audi RS3 is finally not just a wickedly fast and capable hot hatchback, but an enjoyable one too. Once aloof in the manner of so many fast Audis, the current car has become adjustable and involving, to go along with the qualities it’s always had, such as a solid build, unflappable traction, and ample performance.
The latter undersells what the RS3’s turbocharged 2.5-litre inline five is really capable of. These days it makes 394bhp, twice that of hot hatches from two decades ago, its 0-62mph numbers now start with a 3, and it’ll top out at 174mph. It still sounds like half a Lambo V10 too, and delivers its urge more or less throughout the rev range. But now, it’s attached to a torque-vectoring four-wheel drive system that’s happy to divert most of that power to the rear wheels (or even a single rear wheel), and a chassis that lets you make the most of it. It’s surprisingly absorbing.
Porsche 911 GT3 (996)
At the turn of the millennium Porsche needed a homologation road car to create a new series of racing 911s based on the newly introduced 996 road car, the first all-new 911 since the type’s inception in the early 1960s, and the first 911 to use a fully water-cooled engine.
The resulting 996 GT3 used the standard-width Carrera bodyshell adorned with a deep front splitter a and now iconic bi-plane rear spoiler, but was no lighter than the standard Carrera. Suspension and brakes were upgraded, and the car featured a brand new normally aspirated flat-six engine, in time referred to as the ‘Mezger’ unit, making first 360bhp and then later 375bhp in the 996.2 version.
Naturally, its outright pace and ultimate ability aren’t a match for today’s equivalents, but history records it as not only the birth of a vitally important lineage, but also a wonderfully pure driver’s car in its own right.
BMW 1 Series M Coupe
In retrospect it seems amusing that we were all so worried about the 1 Series M Coupe – hereby shortened to “1M” – not using a “proper” S-badged Motorsport-built engine. Even the first turbocharged M-car, the X6M, got one of those. But drive a 1M and you simply will not care, especially today when the strident engine note and linear power delivery of the 335bhp N54 straight-six feel more naturally-aspirated than they do turbocharged.
> Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines
Plus, the 1M has skunkworks kudos, starting off as an after-hours project given the green light when everyone realised its potential, and the beefed-up 1 Series Coupe styling looks spectacular even today, easily matching the attitude of later BMW M2s. Its short wheelbase meant on-limit handling could be tricky, and the ride was firm too, but mostly it was just an involving, well-balanced coupe with enough power to make the rear tyres do your bidding.
Audi RS2
Audi has made some cracking fast estates in the decades since the RS2 arrived in 1994, but they all owe their existence to this five-cylinder, Porsche-developed model. One of the decade’s iconic performance cars, the Audi RS2 arguably set the template for all fast estates, not just those with the RS badge, and its rarity – only 180 right-hand drive cars were built – makes it all the more special.
Based on the S2, the RS2 featured a 315bhp version of Audi’s 2.2-litre turbocharged engine, hanging in its usual place ahead of the front wheels. But Porsche’s involvement ensured it handled as well as it went. While not the most tactile car you’ll ever drive, the RS2 is nevertheless enormously capable, resisting understeer and giving you unflappable traction to deploy every bit of power the five-pot will provide. Porsche’s signature isn’t just in how it drives either; you can see it in the 911-sourced mirrors, Carrera Cup wheels, the brake calipers, and the bumpers. It certainly doesn’t hurt the RS2’s reputation that it looks fantastic, either.
BMW M3 CS Touring
A standard BMW M3 Touring already ticks a lot of enthusiast-car boxes, to the extent you wonder why it’s taken until the latest G80 generation M3 for BMW to create such a thing. Add the letters C and S to the badge and you go up another notch – one that has seen BMW win eCoty twice in recent years, first with the M2 CS and then the M5 CS. The M4 CS didn’t repeat that feat in eCoty 2024, but it’s still a 4.5-star car - and the M3 CS Touring fills in that extra half-star.
It’s hard not to like a 543bhp estate, isn’t it? The CS’s 15kg of weight savings against a kerb weight of 1850kg feel a bit “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic” but the slightly pared-back feel has a naughtier vibe in an estate than in the M3 saloon or M4 coupe, and it’s not like the M3 CS, Touring or otherwise, ever feels its substantial weight – it’s brutally fast, responsive, grippy, tactile, and as lairy as you like. And still, being a Touring, very practical – it’s hard to think of anything it can’t really do.
BMW Z8
As a sports car, the BMW Z8 didn’t quite hit the mark. Perhaps the use of the E39 M5’s drivetrain in a roadster body was too easy to misinterpret. Especially when that roadster body was a stunning reinterpretation of the classic 507 of the 1950s, and doubly so after BMW had been on a bit of a roll, with the aforementioned E39 M5, E36 M3 Evo, and the Z3 M. Compared to the M cars, it was a bit too soft, a bit too much of a cruiser.
But then it didn’t wear an M badge, nor did anything about its styling or its wild retro interior suggest it was an M car, so perhaps it was one of those cars that was misunderstood, rather than one that missed the mark. It’s certainly easier to appreciate the Z8 today, not just because it still looks fantastic – surely one of BMW’s best shapes - but also because quarter of a century on, it’s not as tempting to compare it with say, Porsche 911s or BMW M3s. Instead it’s a characterful cruiser that’s still good fun driven at seven-tenths, with one of the great engines of the 1990s.
Audi Quattro 20V
We’ve got a bit of history with the Audi Quattro – back in the magazine’s early days, we bought one to drive down to the launch of the then-new Audi TT. The car that changed international rallying has made several more appearances since, in various guises, and while it’s never been a hardcore thriller like some of its contemporaries, it’s simply a great all-round performance car which, being turbocharged and four-wheel drive, still seems mechanically contemporary.
Perhaps the Quattro’s best quality is that there’s very little about it that’d put you off regular, all-weather use even in the mid-2020s. With 197bhp moving 1300kg it’s still easily quick enough to keep up with (and dispatch) other traffic, and it can always put that power down. It’s comfortable too, feels well-built, has a pliant ride by modern standards, and if you accept you can’t chuck it around like a hot hatch, it’s still grippy and capable in corners. The short wheelbase versions are real monsters too, though luckily you don’t need to find that kind of money for a “proper” Quattro experience.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS Black Series
The Mercedes SLS will always be remembered as the modern interpretation of the 300SL “gullwing” from the mid-1950s, and there’s no shame in that. It looked spectacular, was great to drive, and delivered hammer-blow performance from its 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 - this was a near-200mph car. But Mercedes, and AMG specifically, always has a little more up its sleeve, and 2013’s SLS AMG Black Series demonstrated that quite nicely.
Here, power climbed from 563bhp to 622bhp. If the latter sounds a bit weedy next to today’s mad outputs then it certainly wasn’t then; we said “the animal brutality of it is almost literally breathtaking”, and whether or not modern equivalents are more potent, there’s nothing shy and retiring about 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds. That it only weighed 1550kg helps – the current AMG GT E Performance might have 805bhp, but it also weighs an absurd 2120kg. The Black Series tweaks turned the SLS from a great performance road car into one that could handle track driving too.
BMW M3 CSL (E46)
The E46 M3 is another modern classic from BMW’s performance division, and it arrived boasting a 338bhp straight-six with Double Vanos VVT, a lightweight crankshaft and graphite-coated pistons allowing a heady 8000rpm.
The track-inspired CSL was a stripped out road-racer which joined the line-up in 2003, and was instantly recognisable thanks to a front splitter and single-inlet front bumper, carbon roof panel, kicked-up bootlid and Alcantara-clad interior. Power rose to 355bhp with a simultaneous drop in weight from 1570kg to 1385kg, and suspension and tyre changes meant sharper turn-in and improved rear grip over the already excellent M3. And nothing sounds as good as that straight-six bark.
BMW E30 M3
With such a legendary reputation, it might take you a few miles to wonder what all the fuss is about with the E30 BMW M3. The 1980s homologation special has made several appearances in evo’s pages, and familiarisation always starts the same way – the sense that maybe the car’s reputation is based more on racing than its abilities as a road car, that the ride is somewhat bumpy, and that the “S14” four-cylinder is a bit plain and doesn’t have much to give.
As it turns out, it’s just one of those cars that needs a little more time and commitment for it to get under your skin. Up the pace, load up the chassis, and it all begins to make sense – the sharp reactions, the body control, and with more revs, the engine wakes up too, sounding and feeling far keener towards the red line. Other aspects have always been great and are increasingly appealing in the context of modern cars: the visibility, the size, the clarity of the instruments, and the mechanical interaction of every control.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro
The current AMG GT is a curious beast. Out went the old bespoke platform with its transaxle layout, and in came an adaption of the SL. The result was a car with SL-style power and tech, but also SL-style weight (we’ll casually nod, but not draw too much attention towards, the irony given the original meaning of the SL badge) and a more cosseting, less racy feel. Definitely a step or two towards grand touring, rather than sport.
With all that said, the GT 63 Pro nudges the needle in the right direction, and is our favourite current AMG GT. Chunky weight or not (it’s 1875kg), it’s enormously capable, even on track where you might imagine it’s just a little too porky, thanks to changes to the cooling, tyres, aero, and more. Surprisingly the suspension is as per the regular GT, though it already had Active Ride Control, four-wheel steering, and four-wheel drive, while carbon-ceramic brakes give it endurance underfoot. It’s still a heck of a sports GT.
BMW Z3 M
It’s fair to say the BMW never quite perfected the Z3. The four-cylinder model felt lazy next to an MX-5 and the six-cylinder couldn’t match the involvement and poise of a Boxster. BMW’s third attempt was the Z3 M, and on the surface things looked a lot more promising; how could they not, when the car was equipped with the 316bhp “S50” inline six from the BMW M3?
The result was a kind of German TVR – compact, pumped-up, and with more power than seemed wise for a relatively short wheelbase and semi-trailing arm suspension technology derived from that of the old E30 3-Series. Sure enough, it could catch out the unwary, with less composure than the E36 M3 of the period, and the car had few driver aids until the S50 engine made way for the 321bhp S54 later on. Like some others here, it’s a car that we struggled to warm to when new, but has aged well, its behaviour flat out now less important than the smile it puts on your face when your palms aren’t so sweaty. That’s before you get to the quirky appeal of the estate-backed Coupe variant, too.
Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS
With 429bhp from an updated, 3.8-litre version of the flat-six, the 2009 update of the perennially almost perfect 997 GT3 reached new heights, but the RS version planted the Porsche flag firmly on the mountain summit.
A 15bhp power hike to 444bhp gave the 997.2 GT3 RS a 35bhp advantage over its predecessor, but it’s the sense of mechanical, intuitive precision that keeps this car’s memory vivid. In this era of extraordinary power outputs, electric steering, paddleshifters, driver aids and laboratory-tuned exhaust sounds the 997 GT3 RS may no longer represent the apogee of unlimited production GT performance, but for those who cherish the art of feet dancing over pedals to balance a perfectly poised chassis, who relish the snick of a short-throw six-speed gearlever and the snarling howl of a race-bred non-turbo Mezger engine, it doesn’t get much better.
There’s no mistaking an RS either, with its immense carbonfibre rear wing floating on aluminium pylons, huge sticky Michelin tyres, titanium exhaust tips and chequered flag graphics. It’s a legend; the winner of our ‘This is evo’ in issue 200 that named our favourite car of the first 200 issues of the magazine.
BMW M5 CS
Nothing on this list shocked with its sheer brilliance like the M5 CS. An ode to the notion that lots of careful changes can make a world of difference, the M5 CS was a lightened, more focused version of the F90 M5 which, until the arrival of this hopped-up model, sort of passed us by. The M5 CS, which we expected to be an F90 but a little bit more, was a rude awakening to anyone that dared underestimate it.
Against unbelievably stiff competition, from the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring to the Lamborghini Huracán STO, the BMW M5 CS wandered off with the eCoty 2021 win, leaving even the judges that had spent the week being stunned by it, in total shock. Stuart Gallagher’s summary of the M5 CS says it all: ‘Never has a modern supersaloon been more tactile or engaging; the M5 CS is truly an all-time great.’
So how did we get from middling F90 Competition, to eCoty-winning M5 CS? Well, on top of a 10bhp boost, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has a more urgent feel. It’s a hair lower than the standard car and is fitted with upgraded adaptive dampers. It weighs 75kg less too, thanks in part to its phenomenally aggressive M carbon bucket seats.
The numbers and specs don’t do it justice, though. This is a car that can absorb almost any road you throw at it, covering surfaces at speeds that would have most other performance cars pogoing you into nausea. All the while you’re absorbed in the process, the messages from the sidewalls as they flex and the chassis as it takes attitude coming in perfect stereo and clarity through your hands and backside.
Porsche Carrera GT
The car most likely to be viewed as the all-time great German supercar, is the Porsche Carrera GT. At the time of its arrival in 2003, we were all in awe of its technological accomplishment – that carbon chassis, that inboard suspension and so much more.
What’s endured about the Carrera GT though, is how it speaks to a hunger for driving engagement that in the years since its discontinuation, cars just seem to have gotten less and less proficient at sating. Effervescent naturally-aspirated engines, demanding, involving manual gearboxes and conversational chassis and steering feel have all been sidelined, in favour of evermore blistering acceleration and track performance.
There are hot hatches now that would go round some tracks quicker than a Carrera GT, but nothing short of a GMA T.50 enthrals quite like it as an experience to drive. There are few, if any, road car engines in existence, let alone on sale today, that emote and respond like its 604bhp 5.7-litre V10. And the resurgence of the manual gearbox in the unobtainable supercar space is surely in part down to nostalgia for the Carrera GT’s six-speed. It might be irrelevant in terms of raw pace and performance but if we’re being honest, there’s not a car enthusiast on Earth that wouldn’t cheer for joy if Porsche announced it was restarting production.
BMW M2 CS
The limited-edition BMW M2 CS is a track-focused iteration of the already fabulous M2 Competition, and it’s so good we couldn’t resist naming it as evo’s Car of the Year in 2020.
What’s to like? For starters, the CS has a 444bhp version of the TwinPower Turbo in-line six just like its bigger brother the M3/4, which means it will crack 0-62mph in four seconds dead. The extra power is backed up by adaptive M suspension, and you can spec the CS with manual gears as well as the double-clutch auto, the latter-equipped car being quicker by a couple of tenths to 62mph, though not our favoured option.
With 406lb ft from 2350rpm and an engine that revs out gloriously to 7000rpm, the CS absolutely flies. The superbly balanced chassis provides a fluid driving experience that, in the absence of stability control, encourages tail-out cornering attitudes even in third gear. Even the steering manages to impart some feel – a rarity in current BMWs – helping to cement the CS as one of the finest M-cars in recent memory.
Porsche 981 Cayman GT4
The GT4 variant of the second-generation 981 Cayman was widely hailed by the motoring media as the version Porsche always should have built – a race-inspired production sports car that unleashed the potential locked away inside the 911’s smaller sibling.
There had already been R and GTS versions of the Cayman, which teased at the potential, but it wasn’t until 2015 that Porsche’s GT department really got to work on the car. The Cayman GT4’s 380bhp was delivered by a slightly detuned version of the 3.8-litre flat-six fitted to the 911 Carrera S, which in turn delivered a 4.4sec 0-62mph time and 183mph top speed via a six-speed manual transmission. Running 30mm closer to the ground than a standard Cayman, and with an aerodynamic nose backed up by an effective rear spoiler, the Cayman GT4 also featured dampers from the 911 GT3 and a torque-vectoring differential.
Inside, carbon bucket seats provided little insulation from the GT4’s hard, sporting ride, but its agility, poise and steering response are still near to peerless when attacking a favourite B-road or – even better – the track. Both Cayman GT4s were eCoty stars but the 981 was the ultimate watershed moment.
VW Golf GTI Clubsport S
The Mk7 GTI Clubsport S was built with an assault on the Nürburgring lap record for front-wheel-drive cars in mind, and it delivered with a 7min 47sec record that would have kept a Porsche GT3 driver honest.
Under the bonnet there’s a boosted 306bhp variant of the standard GTI’s 2-litre four, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip diff to help put the power down. The 5.8sec 0-62mph sprint, on the way to a 165mph top speed, is helped by an impressive 280lb ft of torque between 1850 and 5700rpm and an equally impressive approach to weight saving which inspired VW’s engineers to junk the back seats and install an aluminium front subframe.
Running on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, and with specially tuned dampers and other suspension tweaks, the results are phenomenal. With heat in the tyres providing immense grip and traction that virtually eliminates understeer, fabulous throttle response and precise, direct steering, track performance is outstanding. Yet there’s a pliancy to the suspension that makes the Clubsport S equally joyous over a challenging British B-road too.
BMW Z4 M
If the Z3 M didn’t quite reach the highs of the greatest sports cars, the Z4 M got closer to the mark. Once again available in both roadster and coupe forms – though the latter was now a more traditional fastback affair – it had pretty much the same recipe, stuffing the contemporary M3’s innards (in this case the E46 M3’s S54, just a year before the all-new M3 arrived with a V8) into a smaller, lighter, sportier body. One that looks better with every passing year, as the styling of the Bangle-era BMWs mellows out.
It was a much sharper machine than its predecessor. When you felt the stiff ride quality, perhaps a little too sharp, though the tradeoff was ultra-sharp responses and great body control, which dovetailed nicely with the hair-trigger throttle response of the S54. The ride certainly didn’t improve when we finally drove the car back in the UK, shown up all the more by comparison with a Porsche Cayman S, but the Z4 M was still tactile, fast, fun, and today sits in that 2000s-era sweet spot of both usability and driver involvement.
Audi R8 V10 Plus (gen 1)
The original Audi R8 launched in V8 form in 2006, and it was a hell of an engine, revving to 8000rpm and developing 414bhp. Three years later, Audi dropped in the 5.2-litre V10 familiar from the Lamborghini Gallardo, with an extra hundred horsepower, but it was the V10 Plus of 2013 that really stands out in our memories.
For the Plus, Audi lifted the V10’s output to 542bhp, and equipped niceties such as bucket seats, carbonfibre exterior parts trimming 50kg from the kerbweight, and uprated suspension. Importantly, the Plus was also where Audi introduced a new gearbox, with the manual joined by a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch, which replaced the somewhat clunky R-Tronic automated manual. The rest of the car though was still an R8 – and therefore, still brilliant.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)
Going through this list has us thankful that cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS still exist. A 4-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six good for 9000rpm and over 500bhp sounds like something we should be nostalgic for, not something we can pop down to our local Porsche dealer and (try to) order. Yet here we are.
The engine wasn’t the news in the 992 RS, though, was it? When Porsche let it off the chain to join 2023’s eCoty test, there were fears it’d be out of its comfort zone on rutted Scottish roads. Quite the contrary, a bit of familiarisation with the RS’s various adjustable systems – from the damping, to the diff response, to the traction control and more – meant we could turn the GT3 RS into the eCoty winner that it is.
It looks like a GTE car – a race track refugee that got lost on the way out of the pits at Le Mans. But it’s actually one of the most beautifully-specified cars for road driving from recent memory. Sure, there’s no manual transmission or feelsome hydraulic steering like in the 997 that tops this list but the 992 is a different kind of animal; in many ways, a better one. Needless to say, the 992 GT3 as a family, could fill loads of spots on this list. They're all fabulous, but the RS is the pick of them all on the road, weirdly.
Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
The AMG GT R is already an evo favourite, but the track-focused Pro version takes the game to another level thanks to a carefully considered package of suspension and aero upgrades designed to shave crucial tenths off your lap times.
The heart of the AMG GT R Pro is its thumping 577bhp twin-turbo V8, and AMG hasn’t felt the need to add any extra muscle. With a 3.6sec 0-62mph time and a 198mph maximum you can see AMG’s point.
All the engineering has been directed at the chassis which features manually adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars – the front one in carbon – and airflow. Attention is immediately grabbed by the lift-cancelling louvres on top of the front wings, an extended front splitter and vertical blades behind the rear wheels.
On the circuit the GT R Pro delivers as much excitement as you’d expect, with the raucous thunder of that magnificent V8 always at the heart of the action. The chassis is a revelation too, with crisp turn-in and sensitivity to steering inputs and phenomenal traction out of corners, yet always ready to oblige with oversteer in response to a squeeze of the throttle.
Audi R8 4.2 FSi
The Audi R8 was previewed as the Le Mans quattro concept car in 2003, which celebrated the marque’s trio of back-to-back victories on the Circuit de la Sarthe in the early noughties.
By the time the production version arrived in 2006, Audi’s R8 Le Mans prototype had added two more consecutive 24 Hours wins to its tally, and the R8 road car boasted a specification that showed Audi had joined the GT car elite.
Available with V8 power or – later – a 5.2-litre V10 as well, the smaller-engined 4.2 FSi variant was the sweet spot of the line-up from the purist perspective. Not only did it feel nimbler than the V10 without giving away too much in outright performance, but you could get the V8 with a manual transmission that we described as one of the most tactile, slick and satisfying shifts in production.
The R8 V8 driving experience was fantastic too, with a superbly balanced and poised mid-engine chassis that offered outstanding performance while retaining a supple ride that made the R8 a joy to rack up miles in.
Porsche 991 911 R
Imagine Porsche wanted to build the ultimate 911 for road use, uninhibited by the constraints of chasing elusive 100ths off lap times, and with the focus on pure driver involvement.
That was the ethos behind the thrillingly fabulous but disappointingly rare 911 R from 2016, which Porsche engineers delivered by slotting the GT3 RS’s 4-litre, non-turbo flat-six with a manual six-speed gearbox into a ‘regular’ GT3 RS with the rear wing and roll-cage deleted.
The car is 50kg lighter than a GT3 RS thanks to carbon front wings, eliminated PDK gubbins and a spartan interior, so with 493bhp and 339lb ft the 911 R is hugely rapid. Porsche claims 3.8sec to 62mph and 201mph, and the lack of a stabilising rear wing is partially compensated for at higher speeds by a bespoke rear diffuser.
The 911 R is a simply dazzling drive, with an engine that’s hungry to rev and a deliciously precise gearshift that begs to be played with. It’s also a 911 that you can enjoy at relatively sane road speeds, although when the Cup 2 tyres are up to temperature and you’re leaning on them the reserves of grip are mind-blowing.
Audi RS6 GT
The latest inductee to this list is an unlikely one given evo sensibilities – a fast Audi estate. Though to call the RS6 GT an ordinary fast Audi would be rich, for even to look at, this is no Autobahn barge. You can’t help but wonder if the stand-out IMSA-inspired livery isn’t slightly overkill.
Then you drive the RS6 GT, which has shades of M5 CS in the extra tactility, response and focus it boasts. Behind each of its monster retro wheels is a passive adjustable coilover suspension system taking the place of the normal RS6’s adaptive dampers and air springs. Likewise the locking rear differential is tightened and tuned for a more involving, aggressive feel. You wouldn’t expect a 621bhp, two-ton Audi estate car to deliver the kinds of thrills we look for. But then, unexpected thrills are the most rewarding. An all-time great fast Audi arriving against the odds in 2024 was one of the best.
Mercedes-AMG A45 S
It takes something pretty special for a hot hatch to make the top ten list of evo’s favourite performance cars, and in the case of the A45 S it’s not just a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with enough power to blast you into the middle of next week.
Some 415bhp at 6750rpm ensures it will do just that, mind you, as befits the most powerful 2-litre engine in production. To help keep things on an even keel there’s four-wheel drive, while the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is aided and abetted by a pair of multi-disc clutches that apportion torque to whichever rear wheel can best make use of it.
The officially quoted 0-62mph time is 3.9sec, while top speed is 167mph, but it’s the way the A45 S goes about its business that sets it apart. Instant throttle response is backed up by the sort of crackling, popping fireworks you’d expect from an AMG exhaust, while acceleration is of the inexorably building kind that ends in a mighty top-end rush of power that’s truly addictive.
Even better, the chassis delivers a superbly fun and engaging drive, with genuine power oversteer on tap, in a much more engaging way than its rather soulless predecessor.
Porsche 987 Cayman R
If proof was ever needed that the most fun comes in small packages, the Cayman R proved the point a decade or so ago. It required just 325bhp and an adroitly agile, beautifully balanced and confidently composed chassis set-up to deliver one of the purest driving experiences of its era.
The heritage of the R badge in Porsche’s racing history caused some marque followers to glower over a power increase of just 9bhp from the 3.4-litre six fitted to the Cayman S, and a limited number of technical upgrades that included marginally stiffer suspension and tweaked anti-roll bars. The R rides 20mm lower than the Cayman S due to shorter (and stiffer) springs, and weight-saving measures included the adoption of aluminium door skins and the deletion of air con and in-car entertainment, though these last two could be ticked back in as options on the order form. A modest rear spoiler and more aggressive front end rounded off the R upgrades.
On the road the changes were as subtle as they sounded, but helped to elevate the Cayman R to a level beyond that of the already unimpeachable Cayman S.
Mercedes CLK63 AMG Black Series
The Porsche GT3 was in the firing line when the CLK63 Black Series was conceived, and AMG tooled up its version of the Merc coupe with a 500bhp 6.2-litre V8 coupled to the standard seven-speed auto gearbox. That added up to a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec and a 186mph top speed, but it was the way the Black Series went about it that was game-changing.
Thanks to virtually bespoke suspension and a track-focused set-up, this big coupe offered fabulous balance and seriously engaging handling. It may not have been quite as sharp as the GT3 in the final assessment, but the muscle-car V8 roar was fine compensation. Some things never change.
VW Golf R (Mk7)
Although there’s a Mk8 version of the Golf R with a bit more power and tech, it’s the previous Mk7 version that really gets our blood coursing.
Equipped with a 296bhp version of the latest 2-litre four-cylinder GTI engine, with 4MOTION four-wheel drive and an honest-to-goodness manual gearbox for those who didn’t want to drive a DSG, it really was hard to fault the exceptional all-round qualities of the Mk7 Golf R as the ultimate practical performance car. The 0-62mph sprint of 5.1sec felt suitably ballistic, and it confidently outhandled front-drive rivals as they scrabbled for grip in extremis. It looked like a sleeper too, which was all part of the fun.
Porsche 718 Spyder
We described the Spyder as a rare gem of a sports car, but that wasn’t a surprise to anyone familiar with the 718 Cayman GT4 and its 414bhp normally aspirated flat-six engine. The Spyder and the GT4 are the same under the skin, so both get a six-speed manual gearbox, and similar performance – 0-62mph in 4.4sec and 9.0sec to 100mph.
Top speed is 187mph with the top up or down, and while the Spyder lacks the downforce-inducing big wing and splitter of the GT4, it’s easily the most exciting open-top car to drive for anything like the sub-£75k price. Razor-sharp steering, iron-fist brakes and immaculate body control combine with a delicacy of feel and thrilling soundtrack that rivals can only dream of. Oh, and it looks pretty fabulous too.
BMW M5 (E39)
There’s no substitute for cubic inches, as the saying goes, which in this case meant an extra 1.1 litres of capacity courtesy of a couple more cylinders for the first V8-powered M-car in 1998.
It was a different kind of car to the outgoing 3.8-litre six-powered E34. The E39 M5 had almost 60bhp more under its bonnet with a total output of 394bhp, but of more note was the engine’s 369lb ft of torque which helped deliver its 5.3sec 0-62mph time.
While M bodykits were all the rage for middle managers in their 528is, those in the know would instantly recognise the quad tailpipes and the M5’s unique stance with its front 245- and rear 275-section tyres on spoked 18-inch wheels.
Audi RS4 (B7)
The heart of the RS4 was a stonking 4.2-litre V8 that revved to 8500rpm while making 414bhp and which also happened to appear in the mid-engined Audi R8 supercar. A rear-biased four-wheel-drive quattro system, plus Dynamic Ride Control, also meant the RS4 gripped and handled with formidable poise, while a six-speed manual gearbox added to the highly engaging driving experience.
On the outside, meaty flared wheelarches revealed the RS4’s intent, while features such as aluminium bonnet and wing panels and seats that gripped tighter in Sport mode all upped the appeal. The RS4 came in saloon, estate and cabriolet versions too, with the handsome estate variant being arguably the most alluring.
BMW M3 CS (E46)
We’ve already covered the BMW M3 CSL further up, but another of the E46s deserves to be here too: the M3 CS. Yes, it’s missing an important letter from the CSL, and its fancy ducktail bootlid, and those lovely Recaro bucket seats. But it’s also missing the very err… “of its era” automated manual gearbox, and in its place got a regular six-speed manual. It wasn’t even the greatest manual ‘box ever fitted to a car, but the extra interaction and more intuitive shifts more than make up for it.
The CS was certainly a less hardcore experience than the CSL, which on the road is often for the better. On our most recent drive of a CS, Jethro Bovingdon said that “What feels absolutely as I remember it is the CS’s control and its transparent balance, so accessible and so simple to exploit”. Where the regular M3 sometimes lacked control, and the CSL could be uncompromising back in the day (its original Michelin Cup tyres famously offered very little grip in the wet), but the CS struck a balance between the two.
VW Golf GTI (Mk5)
The 2005 return of the Golf GTI was a revelation following various limp-wristed and/or misguided interpretations of the Mk4 variety. For the Mk5 GTI, VW’s engineers seemed to regain their focus, and the Golf GTI its mojo.
It came with a 197bhp 2-litre engine with a turbo and front-wheel drive, and would knock off 0-62mph in a brisk 7.3sec. Top speed was 146mph, and the image was bang on with a honeycomb grille, black door sills and five-hole alloy wheels outside, and tartan-trimmed sports seats and a leather wheel in the cabin.
On the road, the eager engine, manual ’box with six well-spaced ratios, and a superb chassis – now with a multi-link rear axle – recalibrated with stiffer anti-roll bars, springs and dampers, make the Mk5 a joy to drive.
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
If you’re looking for a cut-price Porsche Cayman GT4, then the GTS could be it. It packs a mighty punch thanks to a detuned version of the GT4’s magnificent flat-six, and offers 90 per cent of that car’s thrills for a lot less dosh.
The GTS only gives away 20bhp to its racier sibling, boasting an impressive 394bhp, and identical torque at 310lb ft. It’s a joyously ‘mechanical’ engine that’s fiendishly rev-happy, and quick with a 4.5sec 0-62mph time. A mechanical limited-slip diff and PASM adaptive dampers are also on the spec sheet, along with Sport Chrono driver modes, a sports exhaust and Pirelli P Zeros on 20-inch wheels. Long gear ratios take the ultimate shine off the otherwise excellent six-speed manual, so this is one Porsche where we might be tempted to opt for the PDK ’box.
Mercedes C63 AMG Edition 507
Available across the C63 line-up in 2013, so saloon, coupe and estate models, the Edition 507’s power upgrade meant 0-62mph arrived in 4.2sec and top speed was ‘delimited’ at 174mph. Your extra £10k over standard also bought you a vented aluminium bonnet just like the Black Series, a gloss black rear spoiler and mirrors, plus a set of gorgeous 19-inch alloys.
Standard AMG sports suspension made the car stiff but not unbearable, and responsive steering meant the C63 was a car that would oversteer at any speed and hold its attitude with ease in the hands of a competent driver.
BMW M3 GTS (E92)
BMW took on the mighty 911 GT3 RS with its 2010 track special, and only ten examples of the 150 built are believed to have made it to the UK. Notable features include a half roll-cage, Perspex windows, stripped out interior with no rear seat, solid rear subframe mounts, adjustable dampers and a 444bhp version of the standard car’s 4.4-litre V8 giving a 4.4sec 0-62mph time and 190mph flat out.
With Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and a seven-speed DCT transmission, the M3 GTS was a weapon on the track, but couldn’t match the 911 GT3 RS for its finesse or lap times. The BMW also cost more than £100k, making it hard to justify in purely objective terms.