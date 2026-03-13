Once I used it, though? It actually makes sense. The indicator is still an up for right, down for left motion and the quality of the action is good – it’s not tinny as I feared it would be. There are an awful lot of controls stuffed into the left-hand side of the control unit, so getting to grips with exactly what does what takes a moment, but it’s not the work of an age. Before you know it, everything’s intuitive and you just get on with driving, as you’d hope – rare that an ‘innovation’ doesn’t offend these days.

The Q3’s cockpit beyond is familiar in the round. The digital stage containing your 11.9-inch driver’s display and 12.8-inch infotainment display is almost unchanged compared to the Q5 and A5 – perhaps less canted toward the driver compared to the latter. There’s new software for the Q3 that trades white fonts on dark backgrounds for black fonts on lighter backgrounds, with almost Apple-like widgets and shapes in the software. You can now have the map more prominent in front of you too.

Some stuff remains familiar – climate controls at the bottom of the MMI (with a shelf below to rest your hand on), nav, media, car set-up and more on the right-hand side. The only glitch we found was an unwillingness initially for the bluetooth to work. More physical controls would be nice but this works fine compared to most. The steering wheel with its rocker controls is familiar too and not the last word in tactility. It’s virtually Bentley spec compared to the sliding lid for the central storage bin. It feels borderline unacceptably harsh, flimsy and tinny, like a kid running it back and forth repeatedly would break it if you didn’t stop them in time.

Likewise the stalk for the cruise control (that escaped the control migration to the ‘control unit’) has some sharp edges, like a raw 3D print that’s not yet been cleaned up. So odd in contrast to the backlit Alcantara trim on the door, which in look and feel wouldn’t be out of place in a next-generation R8. Space is decent – the Q3 is actually only nominally shorter and slimmer than the Q5 which is impressive given how much smaller and lighter it feels to drive.