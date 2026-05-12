The Lotus Esprit is officially making a return, and it has a V8

This new strategy will see Lotus develop a product portfolio consisting of battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with a 60:40 split in favour of PHEVs. Internal combustion engined cars will consist of more specialist Emira models expected to make up a small proportion of global sales.

Under Geely ownership Lotus has yet to establish itself and secure its financial future as many had hoped. In 2025 Lotus sold 6,520 cars, a 46 per cent drop on 2024’s sales. Of that total, 1,968 were sports cars with the remaining number made up of Eletre and Emira models, the company’s all electric SUV and Porsche Taycan rival. As a consequence total revenue was down 44 per cent to $519 million, with an operating loss of $423 million a 46 percent year-on-year improvement.

Under its new plan Lotus expects China to be a growth area for its new energy vehicles (BEV and PHEV), Europe will focus on building on the racing heritage and British engineering equity to influence the company’s powertrain portfolio. The strategy for North America will remain with sportscars and the growing electric and hybrid SUV market in Canada (the region accounted for 16 percent of all Lotus sales in 2025, a 21 per cent drop on the previous year).

A new Lotus Esprit has been called for by enthusiasts for over a decade, a concept that Lotus has been happy to entertain with suggestions of an all-electric example. But the collapse of both the electric hypercar market (if there ever was one to collapse) and slow down of electric vehicle growth outside of short term increases in interest during the start of the conflict starting in the Middle East, the sports and supercar market is a future that will still be petrol powered with electrical assistance. Hopefully Lotus is able to capitalise with a fitting return of the Esprit name.