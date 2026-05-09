Hardcore and highly developed, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is – as its name suggests – the final factory-built evolution of the fabulous Dieppe-built sports car. But now Ravage Automobile – French reimaginers of the A110 – have added an unexpected footnote to the model’s story with this, the spectacular Tarmac Master.

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Though not described as an Ultime in official communications, the specification of the Tarmac Master could only be that of Alpine’s apex A110, with nose-to-tail chassis, powertrain and aerodynamic enhancements that elevate the familiar A110 to new heights of intensity and capability. Using a base car that benefits from the Ultime’s extensively uprated powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics, Ravage has applied a unique version of its own Groupe 4 wide-body conversion to further amplify Alpine’s own vision of the ultimate A110.

> Ravage Alpine A110: France's perfect sports car made even more perfect

Where the Ultime deliberately chases a raw, race-car aesthetic and looks for all the world like a road-legal GT4 competition car, the Tarmac Master continues the Groupe 4’s rally vibe, ramping-up the attitude but also bringing cleaner design details and a host of neat touches, exuding the technical precision and authentic function that has fast come to characterise Ravage’s work.