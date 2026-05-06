This is Aston Martin’s third new ‘S’ model in what feels like as many months. DBX707 and Vantage have both recently gained the extra letter in their nomenclature to create the DBX S and Vantage S, receiving some minor updates along the way. For the DB12 S the changes are far broader, more in-depth and detailed.

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'With (DBX)707 and Vantage we were already close to their optimum performance, the work required to create the S was more fine tuning to create a step between them and the base car,' explains Neil Hughes, Head of Product Management. 'With the DB12 we had a much broader window to work with, an opportunity to go further and create a more distinct, more focussed car.'

A more focussed, more performance orientated DB12 might set off a few alarms. Aston’s DB11 replacement arrived with a level of aggression that resulted in a GT car that thought it was a supercar, feeling highly strung, unsettled and more than a little confused. It looks like a GT car, a stunningly elegant car and Aston’s finest work of its current line-up, and feels like one when you’re inside with beautiful detailing and a quality that puts Ferrari to shame. Even Bentley struggles to match the DB12’s interior in many areas. But how it drove was muddled. Hyperactive, unsettled and a little confused as to what it’s trying to achieve.

There is some immediate good news within the first couple of miles in the DB12 S: the hyper-activity and sharp edges of the DB12 have been smoothed over and calmed down. It’s when we’ve been travelling for a good six, seven kilometres that it dawns on me that the road surface is UK spec but the 12 S isn’t fazed by it. Its steering wheel is calm in my palms, the interior isn’t creaking under the inputs shooting up from beneath.