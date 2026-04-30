Over the course of around 500 miles of varied driving during our test, the Volvo’s battery delivered around 30 miles of real world electric driving. The Volvo would re-fill battery power at a decent rate over long motorway drives, albeit at the slight expense of cruising MPG. The average MPG return across a number of journeys during a seven day test was between 30 and 35mpg. To get the most out of this powertrain, home charging is a must.

Ride and handling

Scalable Product Architecture remains in a revised form

Air suspension an option on higher-spec models

A relaxing, cossetting driving experience, rather than thrilling

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You don’t need to read the technical specification to know the current XC90 is closely related to the previous version. The Scalable Product Architecture provides the bones of both this and, in an obviously much more significantly modified form, the electric EX90.

> Volvo V90 (2016 - 2025) review – Gothenburg’s answer to the Audi A6 estate is dead

Key to how the XC90 drives however is your choice of suspension. The mid-spec Plus Pro XC90 gets an air spring and adaptive damper option that doubles down on the XC90’s existing talent as a comfortable, cossetting cruiser of an SUV. The XC90 is at its best so-equipped, keeping out 90 per cent of the harshest impacts our roads can muster, even on 21-inch wheels. The 22-inch seven double-spoke items do look nicer, but we’d take the 21s in deference to that serene-feeling ride. If you’re buying in the lower half of the XC90 spec food chain, fear not. The standard spring-and-damper set-up is absolutely fine, the air springs just add to the XC90’s natural character.

The XC90 is easy, if not involving or hugely communicative to drive. The steering is glassy and light, but intuitive and linear in terms of effort, ratio and weighting buildup as you go through the rack. However, it does go without the slight extra sense of connection you get from a BMW X5, the response of a Porsche Cayenne or the silkiness of a Range Rover Sport. Its light feel and dictable set-up makes it very relaxing around town, however. The XC90 isn’t too bad in terms of manoeuvrability either.