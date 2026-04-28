It may be bereft of the striking retro-inspired snout we’ve seen on the new C-class electric and GLC electric, but make no mistake, the new CLA is one of Mercedes’ most important cars. It has been the olive branch, the course correction – four-wheeled atonement for the sins of the first EQC, EQE and EQS. Now there’s a more powerful, four-wheel drive option and more shockingly, a Shooting Brake estate. Does it continue the saloon’s good form?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Clearly the Shooting Brake form factor works with a smaller model , given a CLA SB has been justified sales wise for a third generation – quite unlike the CLS. Small but mighty – affordable-ish but premium in look and feel – is a formula that’s served Mercedes well and what’s affords the aging current A-class its stay of execution. In fact, to look at, the new CLA Shooting Brake is probably only a few inches of length past the rear axle (and in the wheelbase) from being a higher-end, electric A-class. It ers more on the side of amorphous than sporting (much like the driving experience) but it’s still a much more attractive device than say, the lozenge-like EQE and EQS.

Motors, performance and handling

What defines the new CLA however is what’s under the skin. The Shooting Brake rides on the same Mercedes Modular Architecture as the saloon, allowing fully electric and hybrid models. We’ll be driving the hybrid models before too long but the 250+ and now the 350 are the electric models that we’ve driven, using an 85kWh NMC battery that’s 20 per cent more energy dense than past tech. The CLA 200 with a 58kWh battery is the entry-level electric CLA.