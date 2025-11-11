Mercedes-Benz CLA electric review – small saloon takes aim at Tesla's Model 3
The reborn CLA arrives first as an EV with hybrids to follow. They might not be worth the wait…
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA was revealed in the summer of 2025 with more than a splash of controversy. The fact it will not be able to charge on 400-volt electric chargers at first, excluding much of the UK’s rapid charging network, caused quite a stir and raised more than a few eyebrows, especially given that our infrastructure isn’t exactly abundant at the best of times.
It’d be unfair if this pervasive story overshadowed a good car, however. Mercedes has made a lot of noise about how efficient and well resolved the new CLA is. Could the CLA be the first good Mercedes EV, then? Is it the car to lead the brand into the future after the beta tests that were the EQC, EQE and EQS?
Indeed Mercedes’ EV efforts to date have been lumbered with poor efficiency and uninspiring dynamics. There’s a general feeling that they’ve been slightly rushed out of the gates as knee-jerk reactions to disruptive newcomers on the market like Tesla and the threat of legislatory sea change. The CLA on the other hand, is the first of a new breed of Mercedes-Benz EV – notably the first to drop the now slightly poisoned ‘EQ’ name, as a prefix at least.
Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
- New MMA platform for electric and hybrid vehicles
- Will underpin next GLA and GLB
- New battery 20 per cent more energy dense
The CLA really is a new breed, being the first to ride on an all new platform that’ll eventually underpin EQA and EQB successors as well as, according to rumours at least, a potential next-generation A-Class. MMA is short for Mercedes Modular Architecture and the clue is in the name – this is a platform that has versatility baked in. The CLA is not beholden to electric power, with a hybrid model joining the lineup in 2026 alongside a more powerful dual-motor CLA 350 and a base-spec CLA 250.
It’s expected at some point that a hopped-up AMG variant will join the fray, probably electric and employing technologies that will be introduced on the forthcoming AMG GT Four Door EV. What isn’t expected is a CLA AMG model fitted with a version of the parping M139 engine from the current A45S and last CLA45, or even the less potent A35 and CLA35 engine.
For now the CLA launches in CLA 250+ with EQ Technology form (catchy name, we know) with a 268bhp and 247lb ft e-motor on the rear axle. It’s claimed to be good for 0-62mph in 6.7sec and a 130mph top speed.
That motor is fed by a new 85kW nickel manganese cobalt lithium ion battery, that’s 20 per cent more energy dense. The CLA also uses its energy vastly more efficiently, thanks to its new 800-volt electrical architecture, standard heat pump, its new Porsche Taycan-style two-speed transmission and its slippery bodywork – a 0.21cD is really good going.
Performance, ride and handling
- Brisk and controlled enough but not thrilling
- Ride and composure to best a Tesla Model 3
- Road and wind noise impressively minimal
The CLA is worthy of commendation on its own merit. This is a perfectly pleasant, impressively refined and brisk-enough saloon. While 6.7sec to 62mph doesn’t sound like much, the ‘in-gear’ acceleration and instant response is exactly in-line with what you’d expect and plenty to be getting on with.
As you reach around 60mph, you feel the car almost nod, as it slips into its second gear. Representatives from Mercedes perhaps overenthusiastically referred to this as like ‘super cruise in a Concord’. You can sort of see what they mean. The car somehow feels calmer, yet more responsive, because the trail-off in performance you’d normally expect is abated by having a longer ratio to play with. It’s worth noting too, that road and wind noise are impressively minimal thanks to that slippery body.
The CLA features passive ‘comfort’ suspension but Comfort, Eco, Dynamic and Individual drive modes can be selected to vary throttle mapping, safety systems and so on. In truth the CLA is actually quite uncomplicated to drive, without that many variable personalities and confident in what it wants to be – a pleasant, accessible, capable saloon.
Body control is fine most of the time, though is able to be upset at speed on more challenging roads. The AMG Line seats are nicely supportive but they are set too high – you feel like you sit on top of rather than in the CLA, a common symptom of cars with ‘skateboard’ platforms featuring batteries under the floor.
The steering is intuitive in its ratio and weighting and predictably, bereft of any sense of feel. The balance is resolutely neutral and safe, so don’t go thinking this rear-driven Mercedes saloon with instantly available torque is a rolling burnout machine. More importantly and relevant for most of the time, the ride is refined and sophisticated. The CLA would feel like an upgrade compared to say, a Tesla Model 3, both in terms of composure and comfort. Stick with 18-inch wheels over the 19s too, as the big sporty items make sudden jolts a bit more dramatic from the inside.
There are three levels of brake energy regeneration. They are selectable by bobbing the gear stalk on the steering column forward or backward but the standard setting feels entirely intuitive, like combustion engine braking. That kind-of sets a tone for the rest of a car that’s just quite well judged. The last couple of yards still run away under braking mind, as regen hands over to friction – a vestigial EV quirk that jars more given how complete the rest of the car feels.
Driver’s note
‘Hurling the CLA down the B4437 doesn’t exactly reveal an M5 CS rival in terms of super saloon thrills but, of course, that’s not the point. It’s controlled enough, rides really nicely and the NVH is superb – it’s noticeably better than Tesla’s Model 3 in these regards and more.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor.
Range and charging
- You’ll struggle to see less than 300 miles to a charge most of the time
- Clever 800-volt powertrain tech means it’ll juice up at 320kW…
- … but does mean it won’t charge at many public fast chargers (yet)…
The CLA is claimed to be good for up to 483 miles of range on the 18-inch wheels (461 on AMG Line models with the larger wheels) – an impressively large figure for a battery with just 85kW of usable storage. It’ll also charge impressively quickly – at up to 320kW, or quickly enough to add 200 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
Charging is a sticky issue with the CLA. While the small number of 320kW monsters in the network as it stands isn’t an issue in itself, the fact the CLA won’t take charge from anything less than an 800-volt DC charger, really is. Fear not, you’ll still be able to charge at home with a wall box as you would any other EV but CLA buyers who don’t get the option of an in-built 400-volt DC converter (coming on-line for cars ordered from March 2026) will need to rely on the car’s navigation system to direct them to compatible ultra-rapid public chargers.
We tested the CLA in October in 12-degree celsius ambient temperatures. In those conditions, thanks to that second gear and the low drag, neutral throttle motorway cruising yielded an easy 3.5 to 4 miles/kWh, or around 300 miles of real range. That’s at motorway pace remember, where EVs traditionally struggle with efficiency.
Cruising around at urban and rural speeds, 4m/kWh (340 miles) and sometimes over 4.5m/kWh (382 miles) is possible. Giving the car a thorough kicking across some of the better roads the ‘Shires have to offer, it got no less than 2.9m/kWh, so if you dance across the pedals with lead feet, 240 miles of range should almost be the absolute floor in fair conditions.
Interior and tech
- ‘Superscreen’ is pixel overload but intuitive enough
- Quality and refinement are strong
- You do sit too high thanks to the battery beneath you
The idea of the CLA being Mercedes’ first ‘software-defined’ vehicle might send shivers up your spine but the reality is it’s an intuitive enough thing to operate from behind the wheel. Even the annoying assistance systems are easy to switch off with hot keys on the wheel.
The voice control system (which works well if you’re a ‘hey Siri’ person, but it’s not my thing) is a bit too keen to wake up but the infotainment’s UI itself works well. Mercedes’ new supercomputer is capable of carrying out 284 million instructions per second. The set-up is gaming ready too, thanks to the Nvidia chip within. The car can sense your moods - Mercedes claims - and will, for example, remember what music you listened to when you were last in a good mood and put it on to cheer you up if needed.
Ergonomically almost everything’s there to hand and not behind six different submenus, just as it ought to be given how huge the central screen is. It’s 14 inches if you’re wondering, as is the passenger display that comes on top-end AMG Line Premium Edition+ models with the ‘Superscreen’ thrown in. We say almost everything, because more detailed climate controls beyond what temperature you want are still a couple of clicks away, annoyingly.
The seats are nicely supportive if you get the AMG Line with the sport option, less so if not but they’re still comfortable. Both are set too high thanks to the battery in the floor. The massive slab-faced dash with the integrated screens is a little dystopian and some of the plastics aren’t the best but generally, there's a higher quality feel to everything here than in say, the creaking plastic special that is the cabin of a CLE coupe. It’s spacious too.
Price and rivals
The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology is a refreshingly well-resolved and competent EV from Mercedes-Benz – a welcome ‘overcorrection’ after the EQ-badged blunders of the last few years. As well it needs to be because this car will define all that’s to come from the more affordable end of Merc’s lineup for the rest of the decade.
This car is aimed squarely at Tesla Model 3, the rear-driven 250+ from £45,615 specifically designed to compete with the Long Range RWD Tesla from £44,990. CLA 250+ prices rise to a very sturdy £53,120 for the AMG Line Premium Edition+.
The lower-range 250 will join as an entry point, along with the AWD CLA 350, next year. A hybrid version is coming too, as is a Shooting Brake estate, meaning the CLA will eventually have a much broader model range offering than the Tesla. There’s also the Polestar 2 to consider, though it’s getting on a bit and is more expensive than both the Mercedes and Tesla, at £47,160 (discounted from £49k!) for the long-range rear-driven car.
Smaller more conventional options come from Audi and BMW in the form of the A3 saloon and 2 series Gran Coupe, though the CLA now feels like it’s punching above that class, almost into the traditional small exec space occupied by the 3 Series, Audi A5 and yes, the existing C-class.