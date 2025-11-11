Ergonomically almost everything’s there to hand and not behind six different submenus, just as it ought to be given how huge the central screen is. It’s 14 inches if you’re wondering, as is the passenger display that comes on top-end AMG Line Premium Edition+ models with the ‘Superscreen’ thrown in. We say almost everything, because more detailed climate controls beyond what temperature you want are still a couple of clicks away, annoyingly.

The seats are nicely supportive if you get the AMG Line with the sport option, less so if not but they’re still comfortable. Both are set too high thanks to the battery in the floor. The massive slab-faced dash with the integrated screens is a little dystopian and some of the plastics aren’t the best but generally, there's a higher quality feel to everything here than in say, the creaking plastic special that is the cabin of a CLE coupe. It’s spacious too.

Price and rivals

The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology is a refreshingly well-resolved and competent EV from Mercedes-Benz – a welcome ‘overcorrection’ after the EQ-badged blunders of the last few years. As well it needs to be because this car will define all that’s to come from the more affordable end of Merc’s lineup for the rest of the decade.

This car is aimed squarely at Tesla Model 3, the rear-driven 250+ from £45,615 specifically designed to compete with the Long Range RWD Tesla from £44,990. CLA 250+ prices rise to a very sturdy £53,120 for the AMG Line Premium Edition+.

The lower-range 250 will join as an entry point, along with the AWD CLA 350, next year. A hybrid version is coming too, as is a Shooting Brake estate, meaning the CLA will eventually have a much broader model range offering than the Tesla. There’s also the Polestar 2 to consider, though it’s getting on a bit and is more expensive than both the Mercedes and Tesla, at £47,160 (discounted from £49k!) for the long-range rear-driven car.

Smaller more conventional options come from Audi and BMW in the form of the A3 saloon and 2 series Gran Coupe, though the CLA now feels like it’s punching above that class, almost into the traditional small exec space occupied by the 3 Series, Audi A5 and yes, the existing C-class.