Mercedes-AMG doesn’t have an illustrious history of hot hatches, but the second-gen A45 S is stonkingly good to drive, and one of the best of its kind. It naturally follows that the CLA45 S Shooting Brake, which shares its core componentry with said A45, is one of our favourite fast estate cars.

The CLA operates in a strange niche, wrapping A-class underpinnings in a saloon body and positioned alongside the similarly sized A-class Saloon. The Shooting Brake brings added practicality with a swooping long-roof body, and in AMG 45 S form packs a truly heavyweight punch. In the real world, this is one of the fastest family cars you can buy, backed up by the kind of composure that puts the A45 among our favourite hot hatchbacks.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

It starts with the engine, which is one of the most explosive four-pots ever fitted to a production car. AMG’s M139 unit peaks at 415bhp here – more than the latest 911 Carrera offers – launching it to 62mph in four seconds flat. Despite being turbocharged the power doesn’t come in one big lump either, with the frenzy building as the revs climb towards the limiter. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and four-wheel drive mean you can light that fuse at will, picking the road apart at a rate that makes you forget there’s up to 1370 litres of luggage capacity behind you.