Why the ‘experts’ are completely wrong about buying a second-hand car

Another advert irritation comes from the type of car dealer that’s noticed how estate agents drop fake blue skies into pictures of palpably drizzled-on houses and now doctors the pics so the car appears to be parked outside a sleek, modern office block. Except the perspective is all wrong and the building looks like a futuristic prison. But these kinds of photos do at least warn you this is probably the kind of dealer that’s also started using AI to write its descriptions and you’ll have to wade through reams of not-quite-right drivel claiming, ‘your passengers will be entertained by the standard leather seating in this primary example of a silken saloon-style car’.

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This, however, is nothing to the absolute nonsense spouted by some of the people selling older, more unusual cars. You’ll spot the type immediately because they’ve posted about a million mildly oversaturated photos, including five of the indicator stalk from very slightly different angles. Then you get to the description, which gets off to a bad start because it begins too far back in time with some unnecessary waffle about the man who founded the company, some completely irrelevant puff about the site of the factory, and some absolutely needless bilge about the chief engineer’s favourite type of trouser.

Then, after just 9000 words, there’s the first mention of the specific model for sale with a paragraph that starts, ‘This beautiful example was ordered brand new from Frisby & Slices of Writhing, in Agony, by a Mrs Anthony Crestfall, a local magistrate and horse pest, who wished for a new vehicle in which to visit her sister, Biggie Smalls (no relation), at her dormer mansion on the south coast. She declared that she would call the car Polenta, unless it was a boy. The elegant machine was ready for collection on 1 October, a day that was unusually mild, though a low mist hung in the Gloucestershire area for reasons that are lost to history...’ Your shoulders sag, your lungs deflate, you silently mutter: ‘For the love of all that’s holy just tell me the frigging mileage.’ And so it goes on.

The Online Car Men might tut, but when you encounter certain kinds of second-hand car ad you can see why people run into a Dacia showroom screaming ‘PLEASE GOD, JUST PCP ME SOME CAR!’

This story was first featured in evo issue 339.