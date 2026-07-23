The B7 Audi RS4 doesn’t have much competition at the top of the tree of Audi’s most iconic and beloved models, though most would have it take second-step at least, to the Quattro. Audacious Automotive however has a plan to amalgamate them, clothing an RS4’s structure and mechanicals (with some notable upgrades) in a body inspired by the rallying legend. This is the Audacious IV.

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The structure, suspension, hard points, geometry, braking system and electronics of the B7 RS4 are carried over. The company is keen to stress that this is a more cost-effective solution, rather than extensively re-engineering and developing the structures of existing Quattros.

As a result the IV won’t need a roll cage or other extensive strengthening measures to bring it up to modern standards, to be able to cope with the high horsepower and torque it will produce. The challenge is in adapting the RS4’s proportions to the Quattro’s aesthetic. The RS4 has a much more sloping windscreen, for example. It also ought to be no less drivable or habitable, depending on how the customer has the car set up, than the RS4 on which it’s based.

The full drivetrain is carried over, though not kept standard. The company will offer differing states of tune, with up to 750bhp from an upgraded version of Audi’s 4.2-litre DOHC FSI V8. It will achieve this using a TTS supercharger, along with commensurate supporting internal upgrades. The engine’s character will be ‘defined by supercharged force, torque and breadth’. The six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system carry over from the RS4 and will be upgraded to suit the increased power and torque demands if required.

A second version of the V8 will be offered however, which sounds even more enticing. All we know is that the target is a 10,000rpm redline, its remit being ‘throttle response, induction and exceptional rotational character’. That’s a 20 per cent higher limit than the standard RS4 and a 43 per cent increase in stress on internal components.