The B7 RS4 is an anomaly. When it arrived in 2005 there was nothing new on the surface. We’d seen four-wheel-drive, muscle-bound Audi RS products before, but the B7 was sewn from different DNA than its forebears. The Lamborghini Gallardo steering wheel is the first hint of its intentions. The rev counter, with red paint starting at 8250rpm, is the second. The final revelation comes when you take the RS4 to the edge and it gives back with supreme control and interaction. It all feels decidedly ‘un‑Audi’.

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Conceived at a time when supersaloons and estates came in all manner of forms, from the supercharged V8 Mercedes E55 AMG to the V10 E60 M5, Audi settled on a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre V8 for the B7. The 414bhp unit has a hunger for revs but also offers breadth and range, pulling hard no matter where you slot the ball-topped gearlever – it’s no surprise that the motor found a home in the R8 a couple of years later. Even in 2026, the RS4 is not to be messed with, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in 4.7sec.

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But the raw performance is just one element that drives home the B7’s brilliance, a supplement to the wonderful rhythm and balance that seems to be there no matter which road you point it at. The contemporary M3, the E46, is more expressive and perhaps even more exciting, but the RS4’s compliance and monstrous traction invite you to dig deep into its ability. The chassis will dance to your tune with fine tweaks of the throttle, and while smokey slides are off the menu, the trade-off is indomitable performance in all conditions. With most of today’s equivalents adopting four-wheel drive to pull a similar trick, the B7 was in some sense ahead of its time.

In evo issue 346's V8 executives test, John Barker revisited the B7 RS4 Avant through a 2026 lens: 'Almost immediately you appreciate the composure, the confident heft of the RS4, and while there’s more detail to the ride, the control and poise are really impressive. Diagonally cross-linked dampers are the RS4’s secret weapon.