How the Nissan Z could finally be making its way to the UK
The Nissan Z was forbidden fruit initially but now Nissan is working on bringing it to Europe
The return of the Nissan Z sports car was bittersweet for European sports car enthusiasts, given it was one we had to observe from across the Atlantic. Now, with a facelift and a rejuvenated enthusiasm for so-called ‘heartbeat’ models at Nissan, that’s soon to be rectified. The Z is on its way to Europe and possibly the UK, to capitalise on the loss of the Porsche Cayman and Toyota Supra.
European executives have reversed the decision, made initially on emissions and noise grounds, to exclude the seventh-generation Z from their home continent. ‘We need some exciting things for the brand,’ Nissan Europe chairman Max Messina told us. ‘And we will do them fast.’
The facelifted Z, which goes into production this summer, is a top priority. Visual changes are subtle – a new front bumper and 19-inch wheel design, and the Nissan bonnet badge replaced by the Z graphic – but the 414bhp Nismo Z has a host of performance enhancements.
The centrepiece is a short-shifting, six-speed manual transmission option for the Nismo Z, which was previously only available with a nine-speed auto. Nismo has also tuned the throttle response, ignition timing, engine sound systems and steering rack, and fitted lighter, GT-R derived Akebono front brakes.
Nissan is working on how to bring the twin-turbo V6 coupe to Europe, including any critical engineering changes this may require: whispers suggest the engine may need a slight detune. Given the volumes will be small – in the hundreds – the most likely course is Small Series Type Approval, which applies to the UK too.
Responsibility for assessing the Z’s European business case will fall to Clíodhna Lyons, the regional VP in charge of product planning and competitiveness. ‘We have some amazing products in our global portfolio, and a lot of heritage and credibility in certain spaces: supercar, Z, frame/off-road. The more customers that can enjoy those cars, the better,’ she stated. ‘Now what’s feasible or not in [various] markets is a different thing.’
Nismo output to increase
Fingers crossed the 395bhp Z and its Nismo variant make the grade; currently the electric Ariya SUV is the only Nismo sold in Europe, with the Patrol, X-Trail and compact Note Aura hatchback (running a 4WD e-Power range-extender hybrid) offered in other markets. The Ariya gets a 128 horsepower hike to 429bhp in Nismo form, to enable a 5-sec 0-62mph sprint.
‘When we bring in Nismo with the new powertrain technology, there [has to be] credible performance differences,’ explained Lyons. ‘We had to be 100 per cent sure it was worthy of the Nismo badge and everything that goes with it: ride and handling, performance and excitement. The Ariya Nismo is a sign we haven’t dropped our passion for Nismo, and we continue to look at what can be done in the future.’
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Nissan has announced it wants to double the number of Nismo models from five to 10 globally, and boost volumes by 50 per cent to 150,000 by 2028. Some 60 per cent of those sales will come outside Japan.
But introducing high-performance cars in Europe isn’t easy, with the world’s tightest regulatory environment and the threat of fines balancing every decision on a knife-edge. And meeting the requirements – and broad customer needs – demands prioritisation and investment: a decade ago, manufacturers could cover more than 80 per cent of the market with three powertrain options, now it’s double that, explained Lyons.