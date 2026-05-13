The return of the Nissan Z sports car was bittersweet for European sports car enthusiasts, given it was one we had to observe from across the Atlantic. Now, with a facelift and a rejuvenated enthusiasm for so-called ‘heartbeat’ models at Nissan, that’s soon to be rectified. The Z is on its way to Europe and possibly the UK, to capitalise on the loss of the Porsche Cayman and Toyota Supra.

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European executives have reversed the decision, made initially on emissions and noise grounds, to exclude the seventh-generation Z from their home continent. ‘We need some exciting things for the brand,’ Nissan Europe chairman Max Messina told us. ‘And we will do them fast.’

The facelifted Z, which goes into production this summer, is a top priority. Visual changes are subtle – a new front bumper and 19-inch wheel design, and the Nissan bonnet badge replaced by the Z graphic – but the 414bhp Nismo Z has a host of performance enhancements.

The centrepiece is a short-shifting, six-speed manual transmission option for the Nismo Z, which was previously only available with a nine-speed auto. Nismo has also tuned the throttle response, ignition timing, engine sound systems and steering rack, and fitted lighter, GT-R derived Akebono front brakes.

Nissan is working on how to bring the twin-turbo V6 coupe to Europe, including any critical engineering changes this may require: whispers suggest the engine may need a slight detune. Given the volumes will be small – in the hundreds – the most likely course is Small Series Type Approval, which applies to the UK too.